Nigerian troops raid Boko Haram cell in Niger, arrest three leaders

Officers of the Nigerian Army have reportedly raided a cell belonging to the insurgent group, Boko Haram, at Gidan Mai village, along Mokwa-Tegina Road, Niger State.

The report says three insurgents were arrested and they are leaders of the group.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman said the raid followed a careful and well planned surveillance of the cell.

Those arrested in the raid, which was carried out by troops of 31 Artillery Brigade on Thursday, are Mustapha Muhammed (Adam Bitri), Ali Saleh and Uba Mohammed.

“Preliminary investigation has confirmed that one of the terrorists, Mustapha Muhammed (Adam Bitri), was among the group of the Boko Haram terrorists that kidnapped the late elder statesman, Alhaji Shettima Ali Monguno, in Maiduguri on 13th May 2013 along with one Bakura (at large),” the statement reads in part.