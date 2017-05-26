Meet the 2017 Class Makeup USA Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria finalists

Classic Makeup USA Presents; 2017 Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria Season 4, “Beauty Gives Back”, which sole aim is to promote cultural values among our delegates, giving them a voice to fight for the voiceless and giving back to the society.

After auditioning over 300 ladies in over 10 States in Nigeria, 40 girls were selected for the online challenge @zanzyentertainment Instagram page. They were again reduced to 30, but finally, only 25 of them would be in camp come June 17th in Lagos. The finalist

The finalists first task after auditioning was a theme photo shoot for voting, to test their style, poise, beauty and class.

Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria Pageant is powered by ZANZY ENTERTAINMENT, producers of Mr Tourism Nigeria Pageant, one of the major entertainment brand in Nigeria.

According to the CEO of Zanzy Entertainment, Mr Chuks John Anusionwu, ‘after hosting successful first, second and third seasons in Uyo Akwa Ibom State Nigeria, we decided to premiere this year in Lagos the center of excellence. this year’s Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria is sponsored by Classic Makeup USA one of the leading makeup/beauty brand in African and the world. The Winner and runner ups of Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria 2017 automatically becomes Classic Makeup USA Ambassador covering major billboards, tv jingles in Nigeria, across Africa and other mouthwatering deals.

The grand finale is billed for;

DATE: June 25th

VENUE: Bespoke Event Center, 4th round about, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

TIME = 6pm Red Carpet || 7pm show proper

The event promises to be a night of glitz, glamour, music, dance, as world no1 TV drama channel Zee World would be live on the red carpet and other notable media houses in Nigeria.

TICKETS

Regular: 5k

VIP: 10k

TABLE For 10: 500k

For ticket reservation or inquiries, call 07037824489 , 0805 174 3174 or mail www.zanzyentertainment.com

Among the list of partners are YNaija, Zee World, Dominio Wine, Numatville, Jodela Media ,Gulati Billionaires, JKC, Tochlyt Effextz, Creative studios, Leke shade, World charming, Awa TV, Tiwan tiwan TV, Galaxy TV, Super Screen TV, NTA 2, Aforevo TV, OVATION TV, Amc TV, Iplace TV, BreezeOntv, Goldmynetv, Rave tv, R2TV, phabulousmakeupartistry, Mag Graphics, Yummy Delight, Linda Ikeji blog, Stella Dimkokokurs blog and a host of others.