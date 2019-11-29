5 Things that Should Matter Today: Fireboy DML’s ”Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” is out now

YNBL’s buzziest star Fireboy DML has just released his highly anticipated debut album Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps. Fireboy DML, who enjoyed massive fame with his rapturous single Jealous, has also cemented himself into the Afrobeats landscape with a couple of equally enjoyable singles.

Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps bristles with thirteen tracks with no guest features or collaborations and available for streaming on music platforms.

FG has launched a campaign to repatriate stolen and smuggled artifacts

The Federal Government has launched the campaign for the return and restitution of Nigeria’s looted and smuggled Artifacts from around the world.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, launched the campaign at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, November 28th saying “with this announcement, we are putting on notice all those who are holding on to Nigeria’s cultural property anywhere in the world that we are coming for them, using all legal and diplomatic instruments available. Gentlemen, we are under no illusion that this will be an easy task, but no one should also doubt our determination to make a success of this campaign”.

Absence of trial judge stall Ayo Fayose’s N6.9bn fraud case

Trial on the alleged N6.9 billion fraud against former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose at the Federal High Court, Lagos, was on Thursday, November 28th stalled following absence of the trial judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

The judge is said to be away attending a conference. Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering involving N6.9 billion while serving as governor.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused of racism after saying young people have ”an almost Nigerian interest in money”

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is facing a backlash over a 20-year-old column where he said young people had “an almost Nigerian interest in money”. According to The Guardian UK, the column was written when he was a writer and editor of The Spectator. The statement ”Nigerian interest in money” implied Nigerians love money or are greedy.

