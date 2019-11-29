#BlackFriday: Get a VIP ticket to Future Live in Lagos Concert for just N50 (Here’s how!)

Unbelievable, right? Well, to celebrate great deals this Black Friday and countdown to Future Live in Concert holding on the 29th of December 2019, ticketing platform Nairabox has introduced an amazing Black Friday Hunt for fans of Future to get the VIP ticket for an unbelievable price of N100000 N50 (yes, wazo.)

Future Live in Lagos, scheduled to hold at Eko Convention Centre Victoria Island, marks American rapper Future’s first headline concert in Nigeria and since the announcement of the event, fans have expressed anticipation across social media platforms.

The hunt will begin on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12 am on Nairabox website and will end as soon as a fan finds the ticket for the deal. Winner gets a VIP ticket for N50 instead of N100,000.

Fans are urged to remember that the ticket can be hidden anywhere.

The event is organized by Toro Entertainment Company (TEC) and there are more surprises as fans countdown to the event day.

What are you waiting for? Visit www.nairabox.com and bookmark the page for this deal!

