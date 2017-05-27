Nigeria depends on you – Osinbajo tells NYSC corps members

Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the country depends on the labour of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who are deployed to various states across the country for national assignments.

Osinbajo said this in his goodwill message to ‘Batch A’ corps members at their swearing-in ceremony at the temporary orientation camp at the College of Education in Awi, Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State, read by the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Ambekemo Eniola.

He said, as published by Punch, “Since its establishment 43 years ago, the NYSC has recorded much success in the sustenance of our national unity, integration and the economic development of our country. This nation depends largely on your labour, in no small way; it is a great responsibility that you all bear.

“The role of corps members is a significant task that impacts on aspects of our national life, including the conduct of elections and census, national health and campaigns. You must therefore uphold the ideals of the scheme and remain conscientious in the discharge of your duties.”