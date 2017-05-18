NYSC releases call up letters for Batch A

by Omoleye Omoruyi
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the call up letters for Batch A, having released some days ago, the timetable for Stream I and II.
In a statement on the NYSC website, it was posted, “Attention Prospective Corps Members: The Printing of Call-up letters on-line has commenced today 18th May, 2017. You are therefore advised to login to your NYSC dashboard and print”.
Prospective corps members who are in stream II will see a message as to when to print their call up letters.
It was also noted that, “while those who did not pay for the NYSC on-line services, are equally advised to start checking for their call-up letters in Schools from today Thursday 18th May, 2017 for collection”.
Please i need to be updated on the date of stream 11 batch A NYSC list.
I’m in stream 2 batch A. Please do me a favour and tell me when are we going to print our call up latter
I was was in stream one and was posted to Nasarrawa State, but didn’t show forth as a matter of me not be able to complete my clearance in school, i want to know now that am through with the school clearance,if i will join the upcoming stream 2
I Wanted To Go In Stream 1 But When I Check They Said I M Not In Stream 1, I Was Very Sad. Can Any One Do Me A Possible Assistant Pls
why releasing name on the nysc approved list but can’t register to have a print out of call up letter?
why releasing names on nysc approved list but can’t register online and collect a print out slip
i checked dey said its stream 2