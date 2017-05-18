NYSC releases call up letters for Batch A

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the call up letters for Batch A, having released some days ago, the timetable for Stream I and II.

In a statement on the NYSC website, it was posted, “Attention Prospective Corps Members: The Printing of Call-up letters on-line has commenced today 18th May, 2017. You are therefore advised to login to your NYSC dashboard and print”.

Prospective corps members who are in stream II will see a message as to when to print their call up letters.

It was also noted that, “while those who did not pay for the NYSC on-line services, are equally advised to start checking for their call-up letters in Schools from today Thursday 18th May, 2017 for collection”.