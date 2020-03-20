President Buhari wants Nigerians to be cautious and not fearful over Coronavirus

President Buhari has urged Nigerians to be cautious and not fearful over the recent coronavirus cases recorded in the country.

In a statement released by his media aide Garba Shehu, the President confirmed that he ordered the restrictions of travel from 13 countries with more than 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and also suspended visas issued to nationals of these countries.

Nigerian Senate suspends pubic hearing over Coronavirus

The Nigerian senate has suspended public hearings following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Senate President, Ahmed Lawan who made the announcement during plenary on Thursday March 19, added that the upper chamber will also be suspending excursions to the National Assembly as well as shutting the Senate gallery until further notice.

Court of Appeal reinstates Ifeanyi Ubah after being sacked as Senator

A Court of Appeal in Abuja has reinstated Ifeanyi Ubah as Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district after being sacked by a federal high court. The judgement was delivered after Senator Ifeanyi Ubah filed an appeal, challenging his sack from the National Assembly.

FCTA orders closure of schools, malls in Abuja over Coronavirus

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has ordered the closure of all schools in Abuja from tomorrow March 20, as a proactive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

ThisDay reported that FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello directed that social and religious activities are to be restricted, while shopping malls and other large business premises without sanitizers and other safety measures are to be shut down immediately.

FG orders closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools over Coronavirus

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate closure of tertiary institutions, seconday and primary schools nationwide. According to the ministry, the move is to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country.