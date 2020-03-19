Chloroquine as Coronavirus cure, Women who friendzone – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

Some of you are tweeting about Doomsday from the bed of your lover who you’re not married to. Do you think hell discriminates? — Ébénébé (@ulomareen) March 19, 2020

Is it your fornication?

2.

Calling him Bro when you know he is in love with you is a different kind of wickedness entirely. — OLIVE PRAISE (@Olivepraise1) March 19, 2020

Very wicked act.

3.

They can barely collate votes during elections. How are they gonna count who has the virus ? — Ola 💚 (@thegreatola) March 19, 2020

Let’s just continue to believe in God bro.

4.

Me: Time machine is ready!! Guy: I guess you’re going back to stop a war? Me: I’m going to do something more important [25 yrs earlier] My mom, pregnant with me: So doctor, can I book a date here for the delivery? Me, posing as a doctor: No. This child must be born in Canada — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) March 19, 2020

Of course.

5.

A Nigerian doctor said Chloroquine can be used to treat Corona virus but we all said he’s talking in the rubbish and talking in the nonsense. Now that USA has approved it, all the press outlets are now broadcasting it. We don’t rate our own. Y’all will forever be slaves. — TheTweetingFingers👐🏼 (@TheHeadking__) March 19, 2020

How did the Nigerian doctor know that Chloroquine was the cure?