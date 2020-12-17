Seyi Babatope’s crime thriller ‘Sanitation Day’ hits cinemas in 2021

A collaboration between Phebean Films and FilmOne Productions, Seyi Babatope’s upcoming crime thriller Sanitation Day is looking towards a January 2021 release, according to Pulse.

Set in 2016, the thriller written by Dichie Enunwa, Seyi Babatope and Temitope Akinbode follows two inspectors, Inspector Hassan (Blossom Chukwujekwu) and Inspector Stanley (Elozonam Ogbolu) who must uncover the perpetrators of a grisly murder before sanitation day is over and movement begins.

Sanitation Day was first announced much earlier in the year, and the enduring effects of the coronavirus on cinemas must have influenced the decision to have the movie out next year. Babatope’s Nollywood footprint has churned out films like The Missing (2017), Countdown (2017) When Love Happens Again (2016). No trailer has been released yet.