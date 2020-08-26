Shuku Shuku marriage, Lying politicians | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

everyone told sam not to sing, but samsung anyway. — Toby ☄️ (@tobyswurld) August 26, 2020

LMAphOne

2.

“I’m sorry my grandmother’s best friend’s dog died. I have to attend the funeral.”

3.

“he don’t bite” did the dog tell you that 😭 — wavy🤑 (@luhwavyyy) August 26, 2020

Did it tell you that ooooo???

4.

I just need a break

5.

Nigerian politicians changed the meaning of 'corruption' to 'God's unmerited favor'. — Matic (@KR3Wmatic) August 26, 2020

Isn’t God good?

6.

Last high school pic and university graduation picture…..happy times pic.twitter.com/AXIUL9kObq — angry bird (@musicbykabir1) August 26, 2020

We stan the consistency

7.

Lecturer: *coughs and sneezes twice 100 level students: omo nah knowledge be this , it can come out in exam https://t.co/uhue69E8nl — ENGLISH TEACHER 📚👁️⃤ (@ajibadee_) August 26, 2020

How else are you going to get an A?

8.

Me : I don't get nervous during presentation. Also me : Hello! My name is presentation. — ALHAJI OMO ILORIN👳👳 #BBnaija (@DRealIlorinBoy) August 26, 2020

It happens to the best of us

Funny tweets we saw while men slept

9.

AYY! WHAT IS DIS?

10.

Especially when you share am give everybody for class >>>>>>>>>>>>> https://t.co/JvF0lIlkVI — ‘Tobi (@ICONOREOLUWA) August 25, 2020

…