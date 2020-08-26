Shuku Shuku marriage, Lying politicians | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
everyone told sam not to sing, but samsung anyway.
— Toby ☄️ (@tobyswurld) August 26, 2020
LMAphOne
2.
“are you free?”
— _chidi💦 (@chidisteph_) August 26, 2020
“I’m sorry my grandmother’s best friend’s dog died. I have to attend the funeral.”
3.
“he don’t bite” did the dog tell you that 😭
— wavy🤑 (@luhwavyyy) August 26, 2020
Did it tell you that ooooo???
4.
How Everyday feels like😩 pic.twitter.com/OIofGN2MKU
— Chioma 👑 (@_iamchiomaa) August 26, 2020
I just need a break
5.
Nigerian politicians changed the meaning of 'corruption' to 'God's unmerited favor'.
— Matic (@KR3Wmatic) August 26, 2020
Isn’t God good?
6.
Last high school pic and university graduation picture…..happy times pic.twitter.com/AXIUL9kObq
— angry bird (@musicbykabir1) August 26, 2020
We stan the consistency
7.
Lecturer: *coughs and sneezes twice
100 level students: omo nah knowledge be this , it can come out in exam https://t.co/uhue69E8nl
— ENGLISH TEACHER 📚👁️⃤ (@ajibadee_) August 26, 2020
How else are you going to get an A?
8.
Me : I don't get nervous during presentation.
Also me : Hello! My name is presentation.
— ALHAJI OMO ILORIN👳👳 #BBnaija (@DRealIlorinBoy) August 26, 2020
It happens to the best of us
9.
https://t.co/HH2mz4mzvz pic.twitter.com/OKfHrUOmrF
— Mrs Lawson (without the bar) (@yinkoere) August 25, 2020
AYY! WHAT IS DIS?
10.
Especially when you share am give everybody for class >>>>>>>>>>>>> https://t.co/JvF0lIlkVI
— ‘Tobi (@ICONOREOLUWA) August 25, 2020
…
Toluwanimi Onakoya is a spirited writer, creative and videographer. Her biggest drive is to connect with people and depict tales using various forms of media.
Toluwanimi is available on Instagram and Twitter @nimi_onaks
