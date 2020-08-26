The FFK ‘Short Circuit’ may not be a one-off afterall | The #YNaijaCover

Critic and former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has come under heavy criticism by Nigerians including the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Rights Organisation, Amnesty International and after a viral video showed him verbally assault a Daily Times journalist, Eyo Charles, asking to know who was ‘bankrolling’ his recent tour of states during a recent press conference in Calabar.

In few hours, at least two other videos surfaced revealing that the ‘short fuse’ he described in the latest video may really be ‘a thing’ when he is faced with journalists.



The development saw him trend on microblogging platform, Twitter for at least 10 hours Tuesday, especially after his well-publicised apology was in no way addressed to the journalist he described as ‘very stupid.’

See videos here