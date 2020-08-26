YNaijaBBNCoverage: Laycon is becoming the ‘darling’ of entertainment influencers. How far will the lucky charm go?

Whether you are a fan or not, you will know that Big Brother Naija represents youth. No wonder there is a ‘spec’ for those who get into the house – the young, vibrant, hip young persons, who will bring in the drama. I mean, who is going to sit down watching a show with old men and women trying to be cool with each other? The aim is to harness Nigeria’s young demography, so, ‘animated’ is the word.

Among the ones that get into the house, you will usually find impressive culture drivers. We’ve seen guys like Teddy A, and Efe, who during their respective seasons, were actual artists. We’ve also seen a fair share of actors, actresses, models, dancers and influencers, most of which go on to have illustrious media careers; in their relevant fields.

This season, however, we may just be bearing witness to the most eccentric of them all.

Laycon, who introduced himself as a singer, has done more than enough to prove it. The light jacket, soft-hearted, mild-mannered rapper, has shown young Nigerians that he is no low budget music hack. Streams on his song Fierce, featuring Reminisce skyrocketed across music platforms after it was played in the Big Brother house, during the first week. The visuals of the same song has jumped from a few thousand to around 450,000, and his freestyles have trended massively on social media and garnered celebrity level engagement.

He does really well to strategically position himself to be heard and is not one who runs away from opportunities to prove his worth. Laycon is always in the picture in conversations, his music too – one that fans have grown to love.

Celebrities have also taken notice of Laycon. Talk about Ice Prince, Sean Tizzle, Toyin Lawani, Dj Nana, Di’ja, his number one fan, Tundeednut, all on the Laycon train.

This is not to say that other housemates don’t get celebrity shout outs, but influencers who tweet about Laycon actually make reference to his musical talent. Could some of them, especially the singers, be hinting at a possible collaboration with the dread lock-styled rapper once he is done with the show? Maybe, but we certainly hope so, as everyone can agree that Laycon belongs to the big stage.

Today, the housemates were tasked with a stage performance, stanning and singing songs by some of the biggest music acts in Nigeria. For Laycon, this was another unprecedented opportunity to show Nigerians yet again, that he is a musician worth paying attention to.