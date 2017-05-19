Skales, Korede Bello, Humblesmith, Harry Song to Perform at Yaw’s #APERE on May 28 in Lagos

Comedian and OAP Steve ‘Yaw’ Onu will be staging his annual ‘Yaw Live on Stage’ event titled APERE featuring Sound Sultan on Sunday, May 28 2017 at Eko Hotels Convention Centre, Lagos and some of the best musicians in the country have been confirmed to perform at the show.

Artists such as Korede Bello, Iyanya, Skales, Harry Song, Humblesmith, Pepenazi, Duncan Mighty, Solidstar, Iyanya, Sugar Boy and many others will be present to thrill attendees to the max.

Some of the most celebrated comedians in Nigeria, who are yet to be unveiled, will also be performing at the critically acclaimed comedy show. A-list socialites and VIPs will also be present to grace the occasion.

Commenting on his involvement, Skales said, “Yaw live on stage is one of the biggest shows in Nigeria and Yaw is a friend of mine and a lover of my music. I can’t wait to join him on stage and fans are going to love what we have in store of them on May 28. It’s the never say never season people, see you there!”

Tickets for #APERE are priced at 6k for Regular, 25k for VIP and are available on www.yawnaija.tv or ariiyatickets.com

Follow the conversation on social #ApereMay28 for more information

Watch #Apere’s info video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRlAi-HCrj4&t=4s