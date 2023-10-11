SMEs Threatened as Naira Falls to ₦1,025/$; Police Announce Killaboy Wanted for Augusta’s Murder | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

SMEs threatened as Naira falls to ₦1,025/$

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

On Tuesday 10, the Naira depreciated again to ₦1,025 per dollar at the parallel market (black market).

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) owners have lamented about the constant and irregular increase of the Nigerian naira against the USD and how it has been profoundly affecting the flow of their businesses.

Many have complained that their businesses, along with factories, have had no choice but to shut down due to the falling of the naira value in the market.

The fall of the naira began when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the free float of the national currency against international currencies.

Since the CBN implemented this law, it has become increasingly difficult for these SMEs and manufacturers to produce goods because acquiring them is no longer as favourable as it once was.

The Nigerian Police have called for the arrest of Benjamin Nnanyereugo (Killaboy) for murdering his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion.

The culprit allegedly murdered his girlfriend in his home in Ajah, Lagos and made his confession on social media.

The Lagos State Police Command has declared Killaboy wanted as several chances to apprehend him have proven fruitless.

“Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring him in, he is declared wanted,” the police statement reads.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, revealed his intentions to cut down the taxes collected in Nigeria to below ten.

The Chairman announced this message at the 53rd annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in Abuja.

He stated that over 62 taxes were being officially collected by various government levels, which crippled the business sector. At the same time, multiple unofficial taxes were also being imposed on Nigerians that have been left unchecked.

The Chairman also mentioned his decision to lessen the number of revenue retrieval agencies down to one assigned to each tier of government.

The House of Representatives demanded that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) look into the constant depreciation of the Nigerian currency against the US dollar.

On October 10, the lower legislative chamber shared its decision during the plenary session after adopting the motion sponsored by Ismaila Haruna Dabo, a lawmaker from Bauchi state.

The House of Representatives has chosen to look into the alleged use of the dollar, among other foreign currencies, as legal tenders for local transactions in Nigeria.

Since the rule by the CBN, the naira has witnessed various levels of depreciation against the dollar, which has deeply wounded the Nigerian economy.

The house requested the CBN to enforce monetary policy readjustments that would “stabilise the currency and address speculative activities in the forex market”.

After calling out President Bola Tinubu for forming his university certificate, which was presented to INEC, information has been released about the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, who bears a different name on his SSCE certificate.

The presidential candidate has been called out for hypocrisy as the opposing party, APC, says he has been ridiculing the president when he was also guilty of the name change on school leaving certificates.

However, since this narrative hit social media, Dele Momodu has clarified why his SSCE certificate included Sadiq Abubakar rather than Atiku.

In a post on X, Dele Momodu, an ex-director of strategic communications of the Atiku presidential campaign council, stated that Atiku did not forge his certificate.

Dele revealed that although Atiku wrote his SSCE under the alias of Sadiq Abubakar, he later swore an affidavit which proved that both names were the same person.

“Yes, I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC, and after passing my exams, I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar,” Momodu said.