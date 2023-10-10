Watch Your Favourite Actors; Deyemi Okanlawon, Erica Nlewedim, Ini Dima-Okojie, and Many More on New Series, Royal Castle, Streaming on YouTube

Produced by Diamond Groove Pictures, Royal Castle perfectly narrates the story of the Nigerian elitists and the unspoken judgement revolving around the class system.

The YouTube series delves into the lives of the rich and famous, along with the poor and striving characters who each deal with life as it appears before them.

They say when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, but that may not be for everyone in the Royal Castle as some people received the lemons.

The Royal Castle features actors and actresses like Deyemi Okanlawon, Erica Nlewedim, Ini Dima-Okojie, and many more.

You can click this link to watch the Royal Castle here.