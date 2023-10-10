Watch Your Favourite Actors; Deyemi Okanlawon, Erica Nlewedim, Ini Dima-Okojie, and Many More on New Series, Royal Castle, Streaming on YouTube

The Royal Castle

Produced by Diamond Groove Pictures, Royal Castle perfectly narrates the story of the Nigerian elitists and the unspoken judgement revolving around the class system.

The YouTube series delves into the lives of the rich and famous, along with the poor and striving characters who each deal with life as it appears before them.

They say when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, but that may not be for everyone in the Royal Castle as some people received the lemons.

The Royal Castle features actors and actresses like Deyemi Okanlawon, Erica Nlewedim, Ini Dima-Okojie, and many more.

You can click this link to watch the Royal Castle here.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 5, 2023

Film Blog: Africa Magic’s New Original Series “Chronicles” Set to Air on October 6th

Africa Magic has announced its new original series “Chronicles” set to premiere on October 6th 2023. The grappling series follows ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 26, 2023

The Film Blog: Mo Abudu’s Hosts Private Screening for Directorial Debut Movies “Iyawo Mi” and “Her Perfect Life”

The Nigerian film industry witnessed a spectacular and star-studded affair at the private screening of renowned media mogul and filmmaker ...

YNaija September 23, 2023

Weekend Watchlist: Ten Movies/Series to see this Weekend 

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija September 22, 2023

Funke Akindele’s Drama Series “She Must Be Obeyed” Set to Launch on Prime Video 

Funke Akindele is set to take the spotlight in the five-part mini drama series, “She Must Be Obeyed” set to ...

YNaija September 22, 2023

The Film Blog: Take a Look at The Investors Behind Nollywood’s Million Dollar Movie “The Black Book”

Good quality is expensive, and this is the case for Editi Effiong’s much anticipated Netflix movie, The Black Book. With ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 19, 2023

The Film Blog: Netflix Might be Up To Something with New Movie “The Black Book”

Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Ireti Doyle, Denola Grey, Others, Star in Netflix Nigeria Movie “The Black Book” With a star ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail