Watch | Ayra Starr Releases Music Video For Her Smash Single, Rhythm & Blues

Ayra Starr

Beautiful Mavins record label signee Ayra Starr has taken the world by storm with her angelic voice as she’s become one of Nigeria’s most successful international artists.

Having just concluded her tour, Ayra dropped her single Rhythm & Blues to remind her fans (Mobstars) there is more to creativity.

The MTV VMA nominee has received many accolades regarding her style of music and unique voice, which blends well into Afrobeats.

You can click here to watch Ayra Starr’s Rhythm & Blues music video.

