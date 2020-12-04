Songs of the Week: Falz’s Squander, Rema’s Peace of Mind, Mayorkun’s Your Body and more

Flavour has just released his seventh project Flavour of Africa today, a 16-track album featuring Beenie Man, Phyno, Tekno, Fally Ipupa and more, and also available on all streaming platforms. Davido might have shut down the internet yesterday with a clip from his video for Jowo, featuring a cameo from BBNaija star Nengi.

This week arrived with some new singles though. Are nightclubs still open? Better still, turn your room to a dancefloor.

Falz ft Niniola – Squander

Falz has been engulfed with our current turbulent climate of police violence, championing protests publicly and artistically. His last album Moral Instruction rekindled its way back into the mainstream, with songs like Johnny which Falz made a video for to capture the essence of the #ENDSARS protests.

Squander, released today, is a much sprightly song, looping back to Falz’s well-cultivated commercial humour. Also, he features Niniola.

Tekno – Enjoy

News flash: Tekno is yet to release an album after charting through the industry with monster hits and club bangers. He’s the last of his kind, and has also perfected the act of minimally using social media and making public appearances. At the moment, his Instagram has been scrubbed clean to herald his debut album titled Old Romance, due to arrive December 10. He’s released Enjoy, a track embodying his unique style and lyricism. Perhaps it will make the album, perhaps not.

Rema – Peace of Mind

One gets the sense that Rema is unstoppable. Huge PR tabloids have marketed him as Nigeria’s hottest music talent, who’s on the trajectory to be so much more. His songs are catchy, videos are zeitgeisty, and ladies love him. His latest song Peace of Mind ponders on life’s issues and finding a bubble of comfort.

DJ Spinall ft Fireboy DML – Sere

Ahead of his fifth studio album Grace on December 11, DJ Spinall recruits Fireboy for Sere, a single about love that finds Fireboy in his element. DJ Spinall has come a long way since releasing his debut My Story: The album in 2015, belong to an emerging pantheon of disc jokeys back then. Not much has been said about the tracklist and possible guest features for Grace,

Mayorkun – Your Body

Mayorkun’s Your Body is a stroke of melody genius. The DMW artiste has a knack for making anthemic songs with radio longevity, and Your Body is tasteful way to end 2020.