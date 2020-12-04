Flavour’s new album and all the new songs for your weekend playlist

The business end of the week is here and for many people, it’s a deserved break from work and similar routines after some probably long and demanding work days.

One sure way of spicing up the weekend while trying to catch some fun and rest is music. And this particular weekend comes with a serious rush of songs and you may need to make some room on your playlist for the long list of new tracks.

From album to singles, there is no shortage of music as veterans and rookies alike all have something to excite music lovers with. Here are some highlights.

Album – Flavour of Africa 

Chinedu ‘Flavour’ Okoli is a music veteran who has been in the business of releasing albums since 2005. Three years after his last album, ‘Ijele the traveller’, Flavour N’abania is back with his sixth studio album, ‘Flavour of Africa’ and the Ashawo crooner, after producing many bangers, will look forward to cementing his track record in the industry with the 16-track project which spans just 55 minutes in playtime.

Singles

The teaming up of Falz and Niniola on Squander is sure going to excite many fans.

Mayorkun has something for ‘Your body’ while Rema intends to share a ‘Piece of mind’. Former EME act, Niyola has an offering from the studio entitled ‘Olumoranti’ and Ckay was probably thinking about Felony on his new track.

DJ Spinall and Fireboy may have just the tune to wind down in Sere. Stonebwoy and Davido should also help to Activate the weekend mood while Ladipoe’s new single, Jaiye might also come in handy for your playlist.

Di’Ja, Mr Eazi, DJ Consequence, Made Kuti and many other artistes have songs in the music pool for the weekend. You can catch up with all the new songs in the link below.

