[The Sports Blog] Wigan remains Manchester City’s FA Cup nightmare as Champions League knock out phase resumes

League One side Wigan Athletic ended Manchester City’s dreams of winning a historic quadruple this season with a 1-0 win at the DW stadium in last night’s Emirate FA Cup fifth round tie.

Manchester City’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple having being in contention for the English Premier League (looks done and dusted), The Carabao Cup (final is on Sunday against Arsenal), The Emirates Cup and The UEFA Champions League were ended by a Wigan team that sits 45 places below them. The game which saw City’s Fabian Delph sent off leading to both managers having a bit of a tussle was marred by crowd trouble which involved City’s Kun Aguero after the final whistle was blown. Wigan seem to own bragging rights over the Pep Guardiola led Man City side with 3 wins from 5 games, losing the other 2. Wigan stopped City’s quest of winning the FA Cup a second time beating the Citizens in the final of 2013 despite being relegated to the lower tier of English football.

We are at that stage of the European football season where the beautiful game gets more intense, where the genuine contenders are sought and the pretenders known. The UEFA Champions League returns to our TV screens where 4 games would be spread across Tuesday and Wednesdays. Bayern Munich play host to Beskitas of Turkey while Chelsea welcome Barcelona to Stamford Bridge. Will Barcelona’s Lionel Messi be able to break his Chelsea goal drought tonight? The 5 time Balon D’Or winner Messi has not found joy against Chelsea in 8 games.

In Wednesday’s games Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk will welcome Roma FC of Italy and Sevilla FC will seek to take an advantage to England in a fortnight after playing host to Manchester United in Spain.

Will all 5 English teams progress to the quarter finals? We will find out in a couple of weeks.