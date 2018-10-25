Stephanie Linus’ ‘Dry’ has been billed to screen at Ray Charles Week

After Stephanie Linus directed and released Dry in 2014, the movie won big at the 2016 Nollywood and African Film Critics Awards, winning overall best film and also earned Linus Best Actress in a Leading Role. She beat Yvonne Okoro, Uche Jombo, Amanda Ebeye, Ngozi Thompson, Jacinth Sutphin to win the award in Los Angeles.

Dry situated itself in the award season that the movie received six AMVCA nominations in 2016. This is not what you call dry. Inspired by the true story of a young girl named Aisha, Dry was a resonating commentary on child marriage in the North, girl-child education and lack of healthcare infrastructure. Now, the movie will have a screening at the 2018 Ray Charles Week, holding at Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

In a statement from Linus publicity team, Linus will also give a lecture at the university. The movie screening was organised by the Dillard University Ray Charles Program, Dillard Film and Dillard University African World Student Organization to research, document, disseminate, preserve, and celebrate African American culture and foodways in the South. For her lecture scheduled this Thursday, October 25, Linus will speak on “The Emergence of African Storytellers and Their Narrative.” Linus will also be joining a list of speaker for previous editions of Ray Charles Week like Denzel Washington and Tunde Wey.

The Ray Charles Program takes a deeper look at how African, Caribbean, European and American cultures coalesced to create a culture that is uniquely African American. Dry will screen on October 26.