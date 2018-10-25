Stephanie Linus’ ‘Dry’ has been billed to screen at Ray Charles Week

Stephanie Linus

After Stephanie Linus directed and released Dry in 2014, the movie won big at the 2016 Nollywood and African Film Critics Awards, winning overall best film and also earned Linus Best Actress in a Leading Role. She beat Yvonne Okoro, Uche Jombo, Amanda Ebeye, Ngozi Thompson, Jacinth Sutphin to win the award in Los Angeles.

Dry situated itself in the award season that the movie received six AMVCA nominations in 2016. This is not what you call dry. Inspired by the true story of a young girl named Aisha, Dry was a resonating commentary on child marriage in the North, girl-child education and lack of healthcare infrastructure. Now, the movie will have a screening at the 2018 Ray Charles Week, holding at Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

RELATED: What is goin on in the trailer for Uche Jombo’s directorial debut ‘Heaven On My Mind’

In a statement from Linus publicity team, Linus will also give a lecture at the university. The movie screening was organised by the Dillard University Ray Charles Program, Dillard Film and Dillard University African World Student Organization to research, document, disseminate, preserve, and celebrate African American culture and foodways in the South. For her lecture scheduled this Thursday, October 25, Linus will speak on “The Emergence of African Storytellers and Their Narrative.” Linus will also be joining a list of speaker for previous editions of Ray Charles Week like Denzel Washington and Tunde Wey.

The Ray Charles Program takes a deeper look at how African, Caribbean, European and American cultures coalesced to create a culture that is uniquely African American. Dry will screen on October 26.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo October 25, 2018

The Abuja International Film Festival has now been scheduled to hold in November

One of the objectives of the Abuja International Film Festival is to offer a contemporary and liberal platform for filmmakers ...

Bernard Dayo October 22, 2018

What is going on in the trailer for Uche Jombo’s directorial debut ‘Heaven On My Mind’?

There has been a few decent Nollywood movie trailers released this year. And by “decent,” I mean cohesive or at ...

Bernard Dayo October 22, 2018

We don’t know what ‘The Bling Lagosians’ is about, but we have a feeling the movie is going to be big

Have you heard about the movie The Bling Lagosians? This question, in fact, is a meme on the movie’s official ...

Bernard Dayo October 22, 2018

Idris Elba to join film adaptation of hit musical ‘Cats’

What can we say? Elba has range. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Elba is reportedly in final negotiations to join ...

Edwin Okolo October 19, 2018

Meet Famzy: Falz steals the show in this captivating final teaser for ‘Chief Daddy’

In true EbonyLife fashion, the final teaser for Chief Daddy is nothing short of exceptional. The long-awaited teaser reveals the ...

Bernard Dayo October 19, 2018

Aside jollof rice, bad movies is another thing Nigeria and Ghana have in common

We have bemoaned bad Nollywood movies since forever. It’s utterly exhausting and makes the future of the industry look bleak, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail