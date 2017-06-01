Stop having evil intentions against Buhari – Bode George

A chieftain of the PDP, Bode George, on Thursday, has faulted the call by politicians for President Buhari to resign due to his ill-health.

He said this while speaking with journalists in Lagos, in Lagos.

George said it is inhumane of anyone to ask the president to resign on health grounds.

He said, “You see, I don’t support the call by some people that the president should resign because of his health.

“Even though I have always been on different camps with the president, I do not think it is right for anybody to have evil thoughts towards him.

“He is ill and we can only wish him good health and pray for him; calling him to resign because of this is getting beyond politics. He is a human being and only God knows the appointed time for everyone.

“The Holy Book says we should always pray for people in authority; I think the president deserves everyone’s prayers, not comments that could even outrage some people and create unnecessary tension,” he said, according to NAN.