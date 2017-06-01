7 Signs you should quit your job

Does work constantly stress you out ? Do you hate your colleagues or work environment? Have you experienced verbal abuse on the job? If you answered yes to any of these, you might be ready to move on.

For some, it may be a case of complacency. We sometimes get too content at times and this usually leads to complacency, especially when the job pays fairly well and comes with a great working environment. Complacency will eventually lead to fear,and fear holds us back. Somehow you start convincing yourself, “This is fine, it may not be my dream job, but it’ll do for now.” Here are 7 signs you need to get out of that job now asap;

1. You’ve stopped Learning

If you’ve stopped feeling challenged with your work, this might be a signal it’s time to move on. If you’re not learning something new every day, you should be upgrading your core skills and picking up new ones. Most times, you push yourself to do this, you often have to take this into your own hands, asking to be involved in a new project, signing up for courses you’re interested in, or attending a relevant conference or seminar in your discipline. If your current job doesn’t provide these opportunities, then its’s a clear sign your company is not serious about investing in your career development.

2. You’re still at the same level

If you’ve been at the same company and position without any advancement or promotion for the past three to four years, and you have plans to advance your career, then it’s time to look elsewhere. Even in a large organisation where promotions may not be as easy to come by, there should be at least some upward movement within a certain time frame.

3. You lack passion

You don’t wake up every morning feeling excited towards the job, remember that feeling you had when you first started working there, the ginger that couldn’t be bottled up, thinking about all the possibilities and contributions to your career. All that is gone. Your drive is almost non- existent and right now you’re just living through the motions.

4. There’s a constant exodus

Remember the book of exodus in the Bible, the people of Israel couldn’t take the crappy treatment from the Egyptians anymore and had to leave. Does it seem like all our colleagues are leaving one after the other? Is everyone constantly updating their resumes and LinkedIn profiles?

Once you notice this pattern of employee leaving and frequent departures, it indicates there are better places to work, and you probably should be looking into this options. This is not encouraging a follow-the-bandwagon movement, but this is definitely a warning sign and ask why they chose to move on.

5. You don’t fit in with the corporate culture and/or you don’t believe in the company anymore.

If there are ethical or moral differences on how the company operates and how you believe the firm should operate, it could be cultural differences, work ethic, religious clashes etc. Whatever the issue, you’re not in sync with your employer, and it’s an uncomfortable workplace setting. This would no doubt affect your work performance, and if you’re no longer productive at work, even though you’re routinely performing the tasks, you might want to start looking for a new job.

6. Your job duties have changed/increased, but the pay hasn’t.

There might be a “good” reason for this, but it’s usually a sign you should go. If downsizing has moved your team into double time, but the pay or compensation hasn’t doubled, it may be time to move on. That’s true if the company is performing well, but not reflecting in your salary or other benefits.

7. It Feels Like Time to Go

Apart all the above signs, don’t ignore what your heart is telling you. You know your work environment better than anyone. And if you get the feeling that you might be better off somewhere else, please follow the voice and move on.

Regularly evaluating your career and where you are right now, is very key. Many of us spend over 40 hours per week at our jobs, and even if you’re perfectly happy at your current job, try to check in with yourself and someone you trust at least twice a year. It’s not only an opportunity to review your achievements but a way of getting in the habit of regularly updating your CV.