[The Alausa Blog]: Lagos State Ministry of health dismisses online advert

The Lagos state Ministry of health has put out a disclaimer in response to certain publications making rounds on the internet.

The attention of the Ministry of Health has been drawn to the activities of some unscrupulous group of people who place fake advertisements on the internet for admission into the Lagos State School of Nursing. They invite unsuspecting individuals to pay into their personal accounts.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health hereby dissociates itself from such advertorials. Please kindly note that the Lagos State Ministry of Health will not by text message or e-mail, request any prospective candidate for admission into the Lagos State School of Nursing, Igando to pay any money into an agent’s (Individual or Corporate) bank account.

Members of the Public are advised to channel all enquiries regarding sale of forms and admission procedure to the Coordinator, Lagos State School of Nursing Complex, Alimosho General Hospital, Igando, or contact 08176981957 or 08033061863 for any clarification.

Anyone who deals with these touts does so at his or her own risk.