The Thread: 27 ways to live happily ever after

Are you bothered you are not prime husband or wife material? Suspend those worries for a minute and sit at the feet of the master, Dr Joe Abah. He comes with a doctors degree in marriage- 25 years in marriage- and is dispensing advice for free.

Take it all in:

Having been happily married for 25 years, let me share my experience with my fellow men. The tips here won't work for everyone o. En hen! — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) June 1, 2017