SystemSpecs Appoints Igbalajobi, Obikile Executive Directors

To maximise its potentials as Africa’s leading financial technology and human capital management firm, SystemSpecs has appointed Demola Igbalajobi and Ezinne Obikile as Executive Directors.

Their appointment is to support SystemSpecs’ vision of delivering maximum value to its diverse customers that include individuals, SMEs, corporations and governments in Nigeria and across Africa at large.

Demola Igbalajobi would serve as Executive Director in charge of Public Sector and Special Projects Division, and Ezinne Obikile as Executive Director in charge of the organisation’s Payment Infrastructure and Gateway Division.

Igbalajobi’s brief is the development, adoption and support of SystemSpecs’ entire solutions and services suite by governments at all levels, including the widely celebrated Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Federal Government and states in Nigeria, as well as similar initiatives across Africa.

A chartered accountant and seasoned project manager, Igbalajobi has well over 25 years’ multi-industry experience working with blue chip firms to implement strategic, business-focussed solutions that support business goals and maximise return on investments.

Before joining SystemSpecs, Igbalajobi had a long spell with IBM UK, managing software implementation and application development projects, setting up and handling programme management offices and consulting on ERP implementation. His experience also covers business analytics, change management as well as programme management in the automotive, telecommunications, finance, hospitality and manufacturing industries.

As Executive Director in charge of Payment Infrastructure and Gateway, Obikile is responsible for the deployment and optimisation of SystemSpecs’ payment and data aggregation infrastructure, offered to financial institutions, merchants and payment services providers in Nigeria and across Africa with the aim of driving seamless payments and financial inclusion.

With more than 30 years’ experience, Obikile is a seasoned Information Technology solutions and electronic transactions management expert with over three decades’ experience in the banking industry.

Prior to her appointment, Obikile served as the pioneer Group Head, Transaction Banking at First Bank of Nigeria Limited and was hitherto the Group Head, Products & Marketing Support, with responsibility for the development and nationwide sales of the bank’s products across its consumer, retail and wholesale distribution channels.

Obikile is an alumnus of the University of Nigeria, holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, and has attended several executive training programmes home and abroad.