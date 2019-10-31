TFAA2019: Be our guest for the nominees unveiling with Francis and Anita

After weeks of scouring the entire country for the freshest, most inspiring young men and women in business, beauty, enterprise, politics, entertainment and advocacy, we have finally chosen our top nominees for the 2019 Future Awards. We are so excited that we’re introducing our nominees with a television extravaganza and we have found the two perfect people to make these introductions.

With 20 categories and 100 nominees we are good to go on Sunday November 3rd 2019.

Our host are Anita Adetoye and Francis Sule for the Nominees Unvieling.

ANITA ADETOLA ADETOYE

Adetola Anita Adetoye is the creative director of Anita Brows Beauty. Anita grew up in Ireland and studied journalism at Ballyfermont College, in Dublin; media production at Lewisham College, London, and marketing in Dublin Business School.

She began experimenting with make up as a medium of self expression from her secondary school days, learning off youtube make up artists. As her skill grew so did the interest from potential clients which led her to incorporate her business and take on the challenge professionally. Anita has worked on celebrities from Stephanie Coker to Toke Makinwa, Tonto Dikeh, Bella Adenuga and more.

This beauty enthusiast has not only made headway in makeup but she does know how to get her fashion game on. Its not everyday we get to shine the spotlight on the makeup artist but today we make an exception for Anita.

She was a recipient of the TFAA prize for Beauty in 2017.

FRANCIS SULE

Francis Sule is an award winning screen/voice actor and social media personality who made his acting debut on Africa’s longest running soap Opera -Tinsel, followed by a brief appearance in MTV’s Shuga season 3. He has shared the screen with greats such as Funlaola Aofiyebi Raimi, Beverly Naya, Toni Tones, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Chris Iheuwa, Damilola Adegbite, Tosin Bucknor, Iyke Okechukwu, Tiwa Savage many more.

Sule currently lends his voice talents to the characters Morakile Makhetha and Neo Rabothata on the Africa Magic dubs of the South African soap Operas – Greed and Desire and Ring of lies.

He played the character – Tolu Bajulaiye in the Tope Oshin feature film titled – We Don’t Live Here Anymore, which met rave reviews.

He also played the character ‘Spencer’ in the box office hit – The Eve, on which he also rendered creative direction. Sule recently garnered recognition and a social media presence for his comedic impressions and well thought out characters as well as his talk series dubbed Frank Talk where he tackles topical issues with generous doses of humor and a dash of wit. He is also a visual artist and a self taught fashion illustrator.

The nominees unveiling will be aired on Sound city, OnTv, Channels, and Pop central by 3pm, on Sunday 3rd of November, 2019.