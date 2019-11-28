Shady, exciting; the latest episode of Rubbin’ Minds Plus reviewing the fashion at TFAA 2019 is a must-watch

In this new episode of Rubbin’ Minds Plus, YouTuber and red carpet host for The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) 2019 Gaffy and show host Desmond Ekunwe talk about their most dazzling and underwhelming fashion moments on The Future Awards red carpet.

With blistering shade and infectious enthusiasm, they review, analyse, praise and give honest opinions on the fashion choices made by guests who attended the iconic award night. The Future Award is an annual event set up by The Future Project to spotlight, celebrate and empower young Africans between 18 to 31 who have made commendable achievements in their various disciplines in a given year. The latest award event was held on November 24 at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, and had a plethora of dignitaries and celebrities in attendance.

Watch the video below:

