‘Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens’ hits Terra Kulture in December 

Following the success of ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ in Lagos, Abuja, Cairo and Pretoria, Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions has announced the return of a sequel – ‘Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens’ to Terra Kulture this December.

While ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ was majorly an exploration of the life of Fela Kuti and his wives, Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens has infused the celebration of the unapologetic and prophetic messages enshrined in his music into the original storyline.

‘Fela’s Republic & the Kalakuta Queens’ Press Conference

Having raised the bar with the local and international success of Saaro the Musical, Wakaa the musical, Queen Moremi the Musical, and others, Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions is set to thrill audiences with this new musical play at the Terra Arena, Victoria Island Lagos from the 14th of December, 2019 to January 2020.

According to Bolanle Austen-Peters, “The play which first opened in Lagos in 2017 has now been shown in different countries across the continent. However, we’ve brought it back to Lagos because there has been a lot of clamor for that to be done. The sequel is just as exciting and the major twist to it is that the new play is a fusion of the Kalakuta Queens and Fela’s social messages.”

Bolanle Austen-Peters speaking at ‘Fela’s Republic & the Kalakuta Queens’ press conference

Cast of ‘Fela’s Republic & the Kalakuta Queens’ at the press conference

Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens is proudly supported by Red Media Africa, Ecobank, Amstel Malta, MTN, Dormanlong, the Estate of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Africa Magic, Beat FM amongst others.

‘Fela’s Republic & the Kalakuta Queens’ Press Conference

For more information, visit www.bapproduction.com or join the conversation on facebook.com/bapproductionsng, twitter.com/bapproduction, and instagram.com/bapproduction

‘Fela’s Republic & the Kalakuta Queens’ Press Conference
  The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

