Johnny’s Room Live set to hold in Abuja and Benin in December

Following the success of the first leg of the Johnny’s Room Live 2019 concert held in Lagos in October, sensational Folk/ Alternative-rock singer, Johnny Drille is set to hold the Abuja and Benin editions of Johnny’s Room Live.

The Federal Capital Territory will yet again have a feel of Johnny Drille’s musical prowess, dexterity, and emotive ambiance as he returns the second time to Abuja for the second leg of the Johnny’s Room Live 2019 concert. JRL Abuja has been scheduled to be held on the 8th of December, 2019 at Central Park, Garki 1, Abuja by 5 pm.

The final leg of JRL – the Benin edition, which has been tagged the “Homecoming” as it is Johnny’s debut concert in his hometown, will be held on the 15th of December, 2019 at Image Gardens, Boundary Road, Benin City by 5 pm.

Physical tickets can be purchased for the Benin edition at the Market square, Film House & Nadia Bakery opposite UNIBEN Main Gate.

Tickets are fast selling online on:

www.nairabox.com  (for Abuja)

www.johnnydrille.com  (for Benin)

