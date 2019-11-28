HotOnGOtv: Unusual Praise, LIVE Premier League & La Liga Matches plus other new & returning shows

As we edge into the final days in November and officially step into the festive season, GOtv is offering more TV entertainment options that are certain to keep you connected and happier this festive season and beyond.

Here’s what’s hot on GOtv this weekend…

Football viewers will can catch the Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham United billed to hold at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 30th November at 4pm on Select 2 (channel 32) and La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on Sunday, 1st December at 9pm on Select 4 (channel 34). For more football fixtures on GOtv, visit www.supersport.com.

If you are looking for an unforgettable praise experience, join Unusual Praise 2019 on (channel 29) Friday, 29TH November. There will be live music to lift your spirits, in an atmosphere of intense praise and worship led by some of Nigeria’s biggest gospel artistes

Inazuma Eleven Ares on Cartoon Network (channel 67) This anime series focuses on a group of soccer players who split up to join various teams across the country. The team’s forward joins an underdog team from a remote island and helps them to reach their goal of becoming victors in a youth tournament. To find out more, tune in weekdays at 4:30pm.

On this episode of Married Again S2, Sarita and Raj sleep on the same bed for the first time after 10 years. Divya’s promise is gradually showing and Sarita is very happy. Catch this on Zee World (channel 25) Sunday, 1st December at 7pm.

People Magazine Investigates S4 on Investigation Discovery (channel 52) Thursday, 28th November at 8:50pm. This programme re-examines a few of the top profile crime cases in recent history, exposing buried secret, betrayal and unsung heroes.

Catch Bruce Willis in Once Upon A Time In Venice on M-Net Movies Zone (channel 3). He is a man on a mission in this action comedy. A former Los Angeles detective hunts down a ruthless gang after they steal his beloved dog. Catch Monday, 2nd December at 7:35pm.

Finally, catch a brand new season 6 of Botched on E! (channel 26) Monday, 2nd December at 7pm. Cosmetic surgery does not always turn out right. Renowned plastic surgeons Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow try to reverse damages from the original procedure together with Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow.