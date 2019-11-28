#HotOnGOtv: Unusual Praise, LIVE Premier League & La Liga Matches plus other new & returning shows

As we edge into the final days in November and officially step into the festive season, GOtv is offering more TV entertainment options that are certain to keep you connected and happier this festive season and beyond.

Here’s what’s hot on GOtv this weekend…

Football viewers will can catch the Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham United billed to hold at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 30th November at 4pm on Select 2 (channel 32) and La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on Sunday, 1st December at 9pm on Select 4 (channel 34). For more football fixtures on GOtv, visit www.supersport.com.

If you are looking for an unforgettable praise experience, join Unusual Praise 2019 on (channel 29) Friday, 29TH November. There will be live music to lift your spirits, in an atmosphere of intense praise and worship led by some of Nigeria’s biggest gospel artistes

Inazuma Eleven Ares on Cartoon Network (channel 67) This anime series focuses on a group of soccer players who split up to join various teams across the country. The team’s forward joins an underdog team from a remote island and helps them to reach their goal of becoming victors in a youth tournament. To find out more, tune in weekdays at 4:30pm.

Ina Eleven

On this episode of Married Again S2, Sarita and Raj sleep on the same bed for the first time after 10 years. Divya’s promise is gradually showing and Sarita is very happy. Catch this on Zee World (channel 25) Sunday, 1st December at 7pm.

People Magazine Investigates S4 on Investigation Discovery (channel 52) Thursday, 28th November at 8:50pm. This programme re-examines a few of the top profile crime cases in recent history, exposing buried secret, betrayal and unsung heroes.

Catch Bruce Willis in Once Upon A Time In Venice on M-Net Movies Zone (channel 3). He is a man on a mission in this action comedy. A former Los Angeles detective hunts down a ruthless gang after they steal his beloved dog. Catch Monday, 2nd December at 7:35pm.

Finally, catch a brand new season 6 of Botched on E! (channel 26) Monday, 2nd December at 7pm. Cosmetic surgery does not always turn out right. Renowned plastic surgeons Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow try to reverse damages from the original procedure together with Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow.

For more scheduled programming this November, visit www.gotvafrica.com. You can also follow GOtv on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GOtvNg and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gotvng/, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GOtvNigeria

 

 

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Sponsor November 28, 2019

Johnny’s Room Live set to hold in Abuja and Benin in December

Following the success of the first leg of the Johnny’s Room Live 2019 concert held in Lagos in October, sensational ...

Sponsor November 28, 2019

‘Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens’ hits Terra Kulture in December 

Following the success of ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ in Lagos, Abuja, Cairo and Pretoria, Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions has announced ...

Sponsor November 27, 2019

Drive Conference 1.0 holds this November and it’s a big win for creatives & techies

The Creative and Tech ecosystem in Nigeria is constantly changing and evolving with new trends, tools, and resources. Drive Conference ...

Sponsor November 26, 2019

Orezi, Reekado Banks, Olamide and Small Doctor get Access The Stars off to a real start as auditions head to Lagos

Some of Nigeria’s biggest stars, Orezi, Olamide, Reekado Banks, Small Doctor and Q-dot, graced the first concert of the new ...

Sponsor November 26, 2019

The Beatz Awards 2019: Don Jazzy to reward renamed award category ‘Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer’ With N1m

THE BEATZ AWARDS TM 2019 held the 5th Edition of the awards at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 25, 2019

Nigeria successfully hosts maiden African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease

Last October, key stakeholders including medical & sickle cell experts, governmental and non-governmental organizations from across Africa and the World ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail