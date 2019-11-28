5 Things that Should Matter Today: Sanwo-Olu approves N35,000 minimum wage for Lagos civil servants

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially approved the payment of N35,000 new minimum wage to workers under government’s employ beginning from this month.

A circular issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Wednesday, November 27th said Sanwo-Olu, in his determination to improve the welfare and wellbeing of public servants in Lagos State, had graciously approved the implementation of the new minimum wage with effect from 1st November, 2019.

EFCC denies dropping charges against Diezani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied dropping the 14-count charge against former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke, bank executives and NNPC officials who they accused of conspiring to conceal $153 million in Fidelity Bank.

Fatoyinbo may have won in court, but his name is now in ruins – Chidi Odinkalu

Chidi Odinkalu, former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, has said that the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA, Chidi Odinkalu, might have won in the rape case filed against him by Busola Dakolo at the Abuja High Court but his name is in ruins and he might never be able to clear the rape allegation leveled against him by Mrs Dakolo.

We are ready for Kogi supplementary elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it is ready for the supplementary election into Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency seats both in Kogi State. Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Prof. James Apam made this known on Tuesday in Lokoja and disclosed that the supplementary election would hold in 75 polling units in the two affected areas.

Court to deliver judgement on Olisa Metuh on February 25, 2020

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed February 25th 2020 for judgement in the case involving the former national publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for alleged money laundering to the tune of N400 million.