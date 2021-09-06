TECNO X BBNAIJA: Owanbe Saturday Night Party Edition

The Saturday night party for the Big Brother housemates was a burst of rich colours and heritage as they rocked the OWANBE theme.

The Shine Your Eyes housemates didn’t joke with this week’s theme and went all out showing the stunning handcrafted outfits representing the different cultures in grand style. 

As always, the housemates brought their A-game, with the Phantom X capturing their stunning photos for all to see how extraordinary the Saturday party was for the housemates and the fans.

The DJs (DJ Dayzee and DJ Shawn) playing back-to-back hits got the housemates to the roof while bursting dashing moves on the dancefloor.  

The BBNaija weekly Saturday party is always one to watch out for. Join your favourite housemates and learn a dance move or two; as always, TECNO will be there to capture those extraordinary moments.

Tell us, who got the moves last Saturday?

