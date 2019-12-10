TEDxYabaWomen is closing the year with bold and brilliant ideas from iconic Nigerian women

On Saturday, 14th December, TEDxYaba is holding its annual Women’s event to lead provoking conversations in line with the Global theme for TEDWomen: Bold + Beautiful.

In celebration of extraordinary risk-takers, innovators and brilliant leaders, this edition of TEDxYabaWomen intends to set the pace for conversations by and about women in 2020 with tough truths and bold ideas from brilliant women speakers.

Four Speakers, One Mindfulness Session and Networking.

This year’s event will be spotlighting four women who have demonstrated remarkable leadership in their professional fields as well as representatives from Mental Awareness Nigerian Initiative and Stand to End Rape who will lead inspiring conversations on germane women-related topics including:

Using Storytelling to Create Change ● Understanding Times and Seasons and How to Deal Change

The Strength of Connections for Nation Building

Mental Health for Women

Among the major speakers at the event include: Teju Abisoye, Acting Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund. Tobi Eyinade, co-founder of Rovingheights – a vibrant, social-minded book sales and distribution company. Yewande Kazeem, Founder of Wandieville Media, International award-winning Agric journalist and Cornell 2018 Global Leadership Fellow. Abisoye Ajayi, CNN Hero of the Year 2019 and Founder of Pearls Africa, an NGO focused on promoting the cause and advancement of vulnerable young girls and women.

TEDxYabaWomen 2019 edition welcomes everyone – not only women – and promises to be a space for inspiration and recognising the incredible work championed by women in all fields.

As the world warms up to proceed into a new year and a new decade TEDxYabaWomen believes this is the moment to be bold and brilliant and attempts to make this year’s event no less than a joyful and thought-provoking.

You can learn more about how speakers are selected for TEDxYabaWomen on the TEDxYaba blog. Follow TEDxYaba on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, for live, behind-the-scenes coverage