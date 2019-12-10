TEDxYabaWomen is closing the year with bold and brilliant ideas from iconic Nigerian women

On Saturday, 14th December, TEDxYaba is holding its annual Women’s event to lead provoking conversations in line with the Global theme for TEDWomen: Bold + Beautiful.

In celebration of extraordinary risk-takers, innovators and brilliant leaders, this edition of TEDxYabaWomen intends to set the pace for conversations by and about women in 2020 with tough truths and bold ideas from brilliant women speakers.

Four Speakers, One Mindfulness Session and Networking.

This year’s event will be spotlighting four women who have demonstrated remarkable leadership in their professional fields as well as representatives from Mental Awareness Nigerian Initiative and Stand to End Rape who will lead inspiring conversations on germane women-related topics including:

  • Using Storytelling to Create Change ● Understanding Times and Seasons and How to Deal Change
  • The Strength of Connections for Nation Building
  • Mental Health for Women

Among the major speakers at the event include: Teju Abisoye, Acting Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund. Tobi Eyinade, co-founder of Rovingheights – a vibrant, social-minded book sales and distribution company. Yewande Kazeem, Founder of Wandieville Media, International award-winning Agric journalist and Cornell 2018 Global Leadership Fellow. Abisoye Ajayi, CNN Hero of the Year 2019 and Founder of Pearls Africa, an NGO focused on promoting the cause and advancement of vulnerable young girls and women.

TEDxYabaWomen 2019 edition welcomes everyone – not only women – and promises to be a space for inspiration and recognising the incredible work championed by women in all fields.

As the world warms up to proceed into a new year and a new decade TEDxYabaWomen believes this is the moment to be bold and brilliant and attempts to make this year’s event no less than a joyful and thought-provoking.

You can learn more about how speakers are selected for TEDxYabaWomen on the TEDxYaba blog. Follow TEDxYaba on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, for live, behind-the-scenes coverage

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Sponsor December 9, 2019

Huawei releases the HUAWEI Y9s: Get more enjoyment from mobile photography with A 48MP AI triple camera

Today, Huawei officially launches the HUAWEI Y9s, a new entry-level smartphone for the second half of 2019. To meet consumers’ ...

Sponsor December 9, 2019

Burna Boy to headline 2019 edition of “The Unofficial Christmas Party” themed ‘Future Perfect’

The biggest corporate-social event of the year, “The Unofficial Christmas Party” is set to hold on Thursday, 12th of December, ...

Sponsor December 9, 2019

Access Bank named Most Outstanding Company in Sustainability in Africa for the 3rd consecutive time

Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Access Bank, has cemented its position as the leader in Sustainability in Nigeria, winning its third ...

Sponsor December 9, 2019

DJ Xclusive and friends give fans an epic start to the week

On the 8th of December, flair went up and a heavy buzz was in the air as people from all ...

Sponsor December 9, 2019

Lagos is ready to party at ‘Teni Live in Concert’ and we are here for the ‘Billionaire Experience’

It’s time for the billionaire experience with Teni live in concert! Get ready, this ship just sailed with a mind-blowing ...

Op-Ed Editor December 9, 2019

Maltina celebrates the optimistic Nigerian spirit, unveils 1,000 smiles across the country

Nigeria’s leading malt drink, Maltina has released 1,000 smiles captured during its tour across the country with the Maltina ‘1000 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail