‘Nigeria is not just your heritage, it is your legacy.’| Top talking points from @DebolaLagos’ #ThursdayTalksLagos chat

It is believed that ‘1 in every 3 Nigerians want to leave the country for foreign shores.’ To examine creative ways of stemming the disturbing trend, therefore, in lieu of the need for citizens to harness the power of their office, organisers of #ThursdayTalksLagos focused its November edition on Greener Pastures: “The Role of Citizens and Leaders in Nigeria.”

Group CEO, RED | For Africa and guest speaker, Adebola Williams at the panel moderated by Oluwamayowa Tijani of The Cable in providing answers to the question ‘Are there are greener pastures?’ noted that “the grass is only greener where it properly watered, manured and weeded regularly.”

‘Debola Lagos’ as he is popularly known bemoaned the fact that a lot of Nigerians compare their country to the first world at the slightest opportunity, forgetting that shanties exist in those climes. He further explained that a major distinguishing line between Nigeria and a number of countries around the world is the lack of and/or deplorable state of basic infrastructure and benefits.

We keep pointing fingers, forgetting other fingers are pointing at us

Reminding everyone present that there is a growing number of ‘Nigerians shinning in Nigeria,’ he urged them to look into the mirror and think beyond personal survival but communal survival noting that “until people start taking responsibility we will keep pointing fingers.”

Although he alluded to the fact that many a time, it would seem like the entire system in the country is set up against the ordinary Nigerian, he posed a question a to the audience, “If the system is set up against you; what are you doing to correct same?”

“Anywhere you are in the world, always remember that you are water to Africa. This will allow the grass to get greener, so you don’t meet a desert when you are back,” he said.

Leaders need to take the mandate of leaving a legacy serious

“It is difficult to build institutions with majority of politicians dominating the space. You need leaders who are reform-minded. People who want to take the job as an assignment they must pass.”