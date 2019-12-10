Alternate Sound Live 4.0 ushered in Detty December in Lagos in grand style

Africa’s independent Premium band ‘ALTERNATE SOUND’, held its 4th edition ‘Sold Out’ concert, on Thursday 5th of December, 2019 live at the Terra Kulture, Lagos Nigeria. The band was set-up in 2015 by the eminent Nigerian Music Producer ‘Gospel Obi’ A.K.A Gospelondebeatz (Keyboard) and teamed by ‘Orowo Ubiene’ A.K.A DJ Rombee (Turntable), ‘Kenneth Ugueji’ A.K.A Barr. Ken (Bass Guitar), and ‘Stanley Amanze’ A.K.A Drummer Boy Stanley (Drums). This unprecedented unique band has left Nigerians and Expatriates from various Private and Public sector with an unforgettable experience, as most attendees are still gobsmacked at their mind-blowing performances.

Sponsors and guests in attendance, who are enthusiastically devoted to Alternate Sound, accompanied with Fan who watched them live for the first time, have rated the event as one of the best-produced concerts of the year. The seamless execution with an extraordinary level of professionalism was Produced and Directed for the 2nd consecutive time by Onye Ubanatu, who is an African Multi-Creative Producer.

One of the outstanding highlights of the night was the electrifying performance by the Real Energy Gad ‘Do2dTun’ and The Turn-up King ‘Shody’, along side with the collaborative line up of artists who kept the premium crowd on their feet, as most guests abandoned their seats to enjoy the 5 hours non-stop performances. These artists include Dr. Sid, Peruzzi, Reekado, Praiz, Illbliss, Skales, Pepper Nazi, Ric Hasanni, Oxlade, Okiemute, Kholi, Bee Kay, Ay.Com, T-Classic, Dance Machine, and DJ Crowd Kontroller. Other celebrities sighted in the crowd were, Simi, Ushebebe, Keme, Elozonam, Lasisi Elenu, Craze clown, Ifuennada, Yomi Casual, Alex Ekubo and Isilomo who hosted the Red Carpet.

Aside from its outstanding record as one of Africa’s Premium band with the most organized event, the connection of Alternate sound with the backlines and simultaneously dancing to the beats has got everyone talking about their energy. Notwithstanding, the team spirit between Production, Stage Management, Lighting, Sounds, Multi-media graphics, Security, Branding, Facility management, Band wardrobe and most especially the crowd, which can be confidently stated as the best collaboration.

Peruzzi & Reekado Banks were not left out as their birthdays were also marked on stage. While the event experienced a power blackout, the audience cheered and danced to Djembe drums. Indeed, the energy was contagious as everyone united to support the band, which later turned into content for the event flow.

The discipline and determination of Alternate Sound Band have led them to embark on several international and local tours in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Dubai, Kenya, South Africa, Mali, and Ghana. These concerts were organized by outstanding local and internationally recognized brands like Global citizen festival with Tiwa Savage, One Africa Music Fest, Big Brother Nigeria, Jameson Connect with T.I, CAF Award, NFF Awards, BUA Group, Chartered Institute of Banker, Warri Again Concert, DJ Cuppy Foundation, Headies Awards, Afrimaa Awards, Soundcity Award, Pencil Unbroken, Sujimoto, Ushebebe Ya Dadi, Jam Rock Festival, Loud Beach Festival, Trace Live with Reekado Banks, Quilox Anniversary, YouTube Weekend Show and a plethora of others.

Ever since its inception in 2015, Heads of industries, colleagues in the entertainment industry and Fan have solely requested for more of their live concert performance, especially after the just-concluded event. As a result of the high level of demand, the band will also mark its 5th year anniversary with the vision to produce 4 concerts in the year 2020, tagged Alternate sound live 5.0, Alternate Sound Live 6.0, Alternate Sound 7.0 and Alternate Sound Live 8.0.

The Alternate Sound’s unforgettable and astounding performance has attracted brands that have supported them over the years. These include Hennessey, MTV Base, Pro Audio, Onye Ubanatu, Show Gear, Flux Factory, Hot FM, The Plug, Urban 96.5, BUA Group, IDCL, Hardrock Café, Terra Kulture, AE Distinct Global Communication, Yemi Light, Angel couture, and Nebula Pyrotechnics.

Indeed, the 4th edition was a premium event as the band has received an overwhelming review from all who were in attendance with the #alternatesoundlive4.0.

To view contents and reviews, kindly subscribe to their YouTube page and follow the band on Instagram @Alternatesound