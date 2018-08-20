The Big 5: 252 aides resign from Tambuwal’s cabinet; Tinubu reveals Saraki, Tambuwal’s ‘secret’ reasons for leaving APC | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has bared his mind on the recent defections in the polity, as he alleged that the bigwigs who left the party recently did so because the APC could not offer them what they wanted.

Read Here: Why Saraki, Tambuwal decamped from the APC – Tinubu reveals

About 252 Special advisers and Special assistants of the Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal have resigned their appointments, declining to follow him to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to which he defected to, on August 1.

Spokesman for the aides and Special Adviser to the Governor, Ibrahim Haske, who disclosed this at a news conference in Sokoto on Sunday said: “We were appointed based on the position that APC is the political party governing the state and now that the government belongs to PDP, we have no option other than to resign voluntarily from the PDP government.”

Governor Tambuwal, in a statement through his spokesman, Abubakar Shekara, however said he (Tambuwal) had directed the termination of the appointment of all Special Assistants from the service of the state, “to enable the appointees engage in partisan activities without ethical or moral dilemmas.”

The Government of Akwa Ibom has filed a N50 billion suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and some banks before a Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, over the freezing of its accounts recently.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state , Uwemedimo Nwoko, who disclosed this to newsmen in Uyo, over the weekend, stated that there was no basis for their action, even in the constitution of Nigeria or any other enabling law made by anybody, including the National or State Assembly or any other convention.

He added that the state government was determined to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion and expressed confidence that they were going to win the case.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has accused the Police of declaring war on his people, judging by what he described as the consistency with which they continually sabotage the electoral process in the state.

Reacting to the suspended Port Harcourt State Constituency Three Bye-Election in a state broadcast on Sunday, Governor Wike alleged that “the Police brazenly colluded with political thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to subvert the democratic process and deny the people of the constituency their rights to free, fair and credible elections,” rather than provide security for voters and INEC officials.

Describing the situation as worrisome ahead of the 2019 General elections, he however commended INEC for acting professionally, and thanked the people of the constituency for their peaceful conduct in the face of electoral provocation, which he said has thoroughly exposed the true enemies of the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded Rivers electorate for bravely defending their votes despite the violence and snatching of electoral materials at last Saturday’s bye-election.

In a statement issued by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Sunday in Abuja, the APC “condemned the PDP-sponsored violence and failed attempt to rig the bye-election, the APC calls on the Rivers state electorate and indeed all Nigerians to continue to stand their ground.”

“The PDP’s now public rigging plans is a red flag that require urgent attention by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies,” the statement read, adding that votes must count and that people’s will must prevail in all elections.

And stories from around the world:

A devastating first-half blitz from Brighton handed them a memorable victory over Manchester United as they condemned the Red Devils 3-2 at the Annex Stadium on Match Day 2 of the English Premier League.

Greece has successfully completed a three-year eurozone bailout programme designed to help it cope with the fallout from its debt crisis, and for the first time in eight years, the European state is now free to borrow money on the financial markets. (BBC)

Some 180 families torn apart by the 1950-53 Korean War will be temporarily reunited in North Korea starting Monday after the two Koreas renewed exchanges this year following a standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs. (Reuters)

A judicial inquiry into alleged corruption at the top of government in South Africa is scheduled to open on Monday when the first public hearings begin.

The hearings by a panel led by the country’s second highest judge, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, will probe allegations of corruption and fraud in the public sector during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure (AFP)

Imran Khan has pledged to massively government costs and crack down on corruption, in his first televised address to the nation a day after being sworn in as Pakistan’s prime minister. (Al Jazeera)