The Big 5: Agege inferno leaves two hospitalised; Buhari, APC chiefs endorse Lawan for senate president | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that you should be monitoring today:

28 political parties reject Tambuwal’s victory

A coalition of 28 political parties in Sokoto on Tuesday has rejected the victory of Governor Aminu Tambuwal at the governorship election in the state. It should be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Tambuwal winner of the election after Saturday’s supplementary polls with a narrow margin of 342 votes. Addressing a news conference in Sokoto, the coalition leader, Musa Aliyu of the Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP), rejected the declaration.

Tribunal begins hearing on PDP, Atiku’s petition on Wednesday

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal will on Wednesday ( today) hold a hearing on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to challenge the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress at the February 23, 2019 election. A five-man panel headed by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, is to preside over the first sitting coming up after the petitioners filed their case on March 18.

Buhari, APC chiefs endorse Lawan for senate president

President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and most APC governors have on Tuesday endorsed Ahmad Lawan as the the Senate Leader after consultations.

The leaders were said to have considered Lawan’s “qualifications, prudence, accountability, loyalty and rich legislative experience” which will assist the APC government to have a robust Executive-Legislative relationship to fast-track development.

Agege inferno leaves two hospitalised

A woman and a young boy were injured yesterday when fire swept through the Hausa community in Orile-Agege, Lagos. They are at the Agege General Hospital. The fire, said to have been caused by power surge, raged for several hours, destroying shops, houses and goods.

It was gathered that the fire worsened when a high tension cable fell on a house where a cooking gas was on.

Rivers PDP, AAC row over alleged N3bn offer

The Rivers State African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate, Biokpomabo Awara, has said he rejected Governor Nyesom Wike’s N3 billion offer to drop his ambition. He also debunked claims by his running mate, Akpo Bomba Yeeh, that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) made them sign resignation letters.

Awara, who addressed a news conference in Abuja yesterday, dismissed the allegations against the minister as false. He said Amaechi and the APC offered him and his party unconditional support, owing to their shared ideology and love for Rivers and the people.