The Big 5: APC insists shooting was to assassinate Fayemi, PDP wins Oyo bye-election, and other top stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The All Progressives Congress(APC) has declared that Friday’s shooting was an assassination attempt on the life of its Governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Olajide Awe at a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Saturday disclosed this and asked the police to unravel what the suspect was doing at the APC secretariat at a time he was supposed to be on duty elsewhere and bring the culprits to book.

The APC chieftain noted that Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele and other party members at the hospital were responding well to treatment, adding that the party was suspending its campaign in honour of the injured persons and would unfold its full campaign programmes after their recovery.

Debo Ogundoyin, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), has emerged winner of the Ibarapa East State Constituency bye-election in Oyo.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared Ogundoyin as winner, having polled 6,277 votes to defeat Olukunle Adeyemo of the All Progressives Party (APC), who came second with 4,619 votes.

Adebodun Adepoju of Accord Party scored 2,859 votes while Rasheedat Oyewumi of Fresh Democratic Party garnered 33 votes.

Others were Adekemi Raheem of Hope Democratic Party, 14 votes; Grace Olarinde of Nigerian Peoples Congress, 60 votes and Matins Adeyemo of Mega Party of Nigeria, 9 votes.

The Federal Government says it is working on a national policy on plastic waste management to regulate use and disposal of plastic waste in the country.

The Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, made the announcement on Saturday in Abuja at a news conference to begin the commemoration of the 2018 World Environment Day (WED), to be celebrated on June 5.

According to him, the ministry is also developing a national plastic waste recycling programme, to establish plastic waste recycling plants across the country in partnership with State Governments, adding that “at present, a total of eight plants have already been completed and handed over to the states while 18 others are at various stages of completion.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has pledged to support the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abuja with adequate food supply.

Dogara, who made the pledge in Abuja on Saturday while flagging off a Medical Outreach and Wellness Initiative Programme at the Karimajiji Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, noted that the IDPs needed more support.

”I will work hand in hand with the Committee on IDPs to ensure enough supply of food item.

“We will work with FCT to ensure the IDP children go back to school and if there is no school, one will be built,” he said.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Uganda, Nya Asuquo says state governors and not the Federal Government should be held responsible for the hardship in the country.

While speaking with reporters in Calabar, Asuquo urged Nigerians to hold state governments responsible for underdevelopment at the grassroots level, given that the Federal Government does not control resources of the states and local government.

He maintained that the states have to complement what the federal government is doing as they have never failed in their responsibility to allocate money on monthly basis as revenue allocation to governors of states.

And stories from around the world:

A senior Russian politician has said Moscow would go ahead with its plans to supply an advanced aerial defense system to Qatar despite Saudi Arabia’s reported opposition.

Aleksei Kondratyev, a member of the Russian upper house and the deputy chairman of the committee on Defence and Security, who made the comments to local media on Saturday, said Russia will pursue its own objectives in determining sales of its S-400 surface-to-air missiles.

“Russia seeks its own interest, supplying S-400 to Qatar and earning money for the state budget. Saudi Arabia’s position has nothing to do with it, Russia’s plans will not change,” Kondratyev was quoted as saying.

United States Treasury Secretary. Steve Mnuchin, has faced sharp criticism from angry finance ministers of other G7 nations over America’s imposition of new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

France’s Bruno Le Maire warned a trade war could begin in “a few days”.

President Trump, however, insisted on Twitter that the US had been “ripped off by other countries for years on trade,” adding that the steel tariffs will protect US steelmakers, which he says are vital to national security.

Mr Trump has also complained about barriers US firms face in Europe and elsewhere.

“Time to get smart!” he added.