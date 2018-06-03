On Jesse Duplantis, Gucci Pastors and the Private Jet enterprise

Everyone went wild a few days ago after a video from Jesse Duplantis, popular Louisiana-based Televangelist and founder, Jesse Duplantis Ministries hit the internet waves. The video, which is an excerpt from his show This week with Jesse revealed him soliciting for finances to fund his new proposed jet.

But of course, he didn’t say that directly. He took us on a journey of his life in the past, the importance of an efficient jet in the course of his ministry. And what is a “soliciting-for-funds” session like that if he doesn’t play the God-card convincing us that God told him to buy a new private jet.

Watch "this Week with Jesse" as Jesse shows the importance of using aviation as an amazing tool for evangelizing the world! Tune in each Monday at https://t.co/hnG6BhPAvH or on our JDM App. Click to watch https://t.co/PLfSYt2A3U pic.twitter.com/sAvKskmokO — Jesse Duplantis (@jesse_duplantis) May 21, 2018

But 64-year-old Duplantis isn’t the first among his colleagues to embark on this extortion and ego-driven mission. We’ve all heard of the 91 dollars for 91 blessings in Psalm 91, 1000 dollars for every year you’ve lived on earth, the seed of breakthrough, etc.

The video is disturbing on all fronts.

First, he begins by displaying framed images of the three private jets he’s had since the beginning of his ministry which were all purchased in 1994, 2004, and 2006 respectively. And of course, he ends with the picture of his desired aeroplane. I cringed while watching him engage in this display of vanity. It’s a very popular deed for people to frame pictures of their achievements, beautiful life moments or pictures they feel to be beautiful around their houses but when a preacher thinks it normal to frame pictures of jets in his house, then it is no longer evangelism.

The Private jet club is gradually becoming a status symbol among Christian ministers and ultimately, use as a measurement of their progress. But, they will tell us it’s all for the ministry. And since Nigerians (pastors like) would readily consume content from the American Church, we have followed suit – inspiring greed, covetousness and idolatry amongst our followers.

The desired jet – state of the art Falcon 7x is estimated at over 50 million dollars. But I’d be lying if this is just about the private jet. It’s more. Private jets for ministries aren’t an absolute evil except you are approaching it the Jesse Duplantis way.

Jesse Duplantis, midway into the video said Jesus told him that if he wanted to “come up to where he is,” he needs to purchase a Falcon 7x jet. Now that is an issue! If a man who claims to be preaching the Gospel utters a statement of this nature, then we should be deeply worried about what kind of Gospel exactly Duplantis claims to be replicating all over the world. The Guardian describes this Gospel as an American theological tradition, which essentially says that God is a rampant capitalist who makes true believers wealthy and blessed.

Jesse Duplantis continually says God didn’t ask him to pay for it, He asked him to believe, for it. But follows it up by asking people to give him money.

“Pray about becoming a partner to it if you’d like to. And if you don’t, you don’t have to, but I wish you would. Because let me tell you something about it: All it’s gonna do is touch people. It’s going to reach people. It’s going to change lives.” he continues.

Gospel artiste, Kirk Franklin also weighed in on the conversation via his Instagram handle. As expected this was received with mixed reactions – most commending his bravery to speak up against the evil of greedy ministers and many others condemning his bravery.

This is Jessie Duplantis. A televangelist who has four planes, and is now telling us that “Jesus” wants us to buy him another one. I’m posting this because now that we see popular culture stand up to the injustices in mainstream society, I believe the church should do the same for its own as well. WE should take the lead when there is an abuse of power that affects our message to the masses; our silence can be as loud as the bigotry and racism we see in the public square. Many of these “ministries” built their wealth on the backs of poor rural minorities that put their trust in the hands of “god’s shepherds” only to see the prosperity benefit those doing the preaching. Again, there are GREAT Christian leaders, and there is NOTHING wrong with having a plane… but if the burden falls on the less fortunate and GREED is the check written by those drowning in socio-economic rivers of systemic disparities, GOD is not flying that plane.

Are there good pastors who have been doggedly committed to feeding the flock rather than growing fat? Of course, there are! But, we must be careful to understand that All Lives Matter in this conversation and decide not to lose such a crucial opportunity to address the growing clan of greedy “men of God” in a bid to defend the good ones.