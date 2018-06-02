The Late 5: Bauchi Governor nominates Chief of Staff as deputy, Ghana denounces Jonathan for misquoting President Akuffo-Addo and other stories

Here are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Bauchi Governor, Mohammed Abubakar has nominated Alhaji Audu Sule Katagum, the Chief of Staff, Government House, to serve as his Deputy.

State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Umar Sade who confirmed the nomination to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Bauchi said, “the governor nominated Audu Sule Katagum as the deputy governor after due consultation with stake holders in the state.”

Information Officer of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Mr Lamara Chinade, also confirmed the development to the NAN on Saturday.

“The name was submitted last week and the House may sit next week to confirm his nomination.”

The Nigerian Police have confirmed the attack on Saturday of Kura Falls community in Gashish District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau and killing of three persons by unknown gunmen.



ASP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, who confirmed the incident on Saturday in Jos, said the attacks occurred on Friday night and Saturday morning resulting in the death of three persons .

The PPRO added that Police have mobilised to the area to ensure normalcy and quell any further attack and breach of the law and commenced investigations to track and arrest the perpetrators who must be made to face Justice.

The Ekiti police command said it has arrested the anti-riot policeman involved in the shooting at the gathering of bigwigs of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

Caleb Chukwuemeka, who released a preliminary report on the incident on behalf of the Nigerian police, said on Saturday that the mobile policeman was attached to 20 PMF, Ikeja, Lagos State where he was posted in bank guard duties somewhere in Ikeja and was arrested along with the politician who hired him from Lagos.

The police also said “findings had revealed that what happened was a case of accidental discharge on the part of a mobile police officer,’’ he said.

The Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Committee, Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu, has resigned his appointment.

Uwajumogu told newsmen on Saturday in Abuja that he took the decision for personal reasons to attend to some family issues.

He also explained the decision was especially to douse tension, calm fraying nerves and to advance the progress of the APC in Imo.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles continued their 2018 World Cup preparations with a 2-1 loss to England at a friendly game played in Wembley, London on Saturday.

England ended a dominant first-half display with a two-goal lead as Gary Cahill and captain Harry Kane netted, but in the 47th minute, just after the resumption of the second half, Alex Iwobi reduced the deficit for Nigeria.

England forward, Dele Alli was subjected to jeers from the large contingent of Nigeria supporters, who recalled his decision to snub their country in favour of representing England.

And stories from around the world:

Ghana’s High Commissioner in Nigeria, Rashid Bawa, has denounced ex-President Jonathan for misquoting President Nana Akuffo-Addo over security situation in Nigeria.

Bawa said on Friday that Jonathan “took the words of President Akufo-Addo completely out of context” when he quoted the Ghanaian leader of mocking Nigeria.

The High Commissioner also disagreed with Jonathan’s reference to Akufo-Addo’s purported disposition towards cattle-rearing, saying that is not his way of speaking.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was on Saturday sworn in for a second four-year term in office as Egyptian President during a special parliament session broadcast live on state television.

Sisi took the oath in a packed house and in front of members of his government, after winning 97 percent of valid votes in the March presidential election.

China has branded as “irresponsible” United States comments that it was intimidating its neighbours with its military deployment in the South China Sea.

Speaking at a security summit in Singapore, China’s Lt. Gen. He Lei said: “Any irresponsible comments from other countries cannot be accepted.”

Gen He said Beijing’s deployments were part of a policy of “national defence”, adding: “They are for the purpose of avoiding being invaded by others.

“As long as it is on your own territory you can deploy the army and you can deploy weapons.” (BBC)

Cuba’s national assembly named former President Raul Castro on Saturday to head the commission charged with carrying out changes to the constitution that would provide legal backing to the island’s economic and social opening.

The nomination of Castro (86), adds to signs that the presidential handover in April to 58-year old Miguel Diaz-Canel does not herald a sweeping change to the island’s one-party socialist system, one of the last in the world.

Castro is slated to remain head of the Cuban Communist Party until 2021. The current constitution, adopted in 1976 during the Cold War and amended three times since, calls the party the country’s guiding political force – a definition that Castro has said will not change in the rewrite. (Reuters)

Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki said on Saturday he would not withdraw a controversial IMF-backed tax bill now before parliament, despite union demands and protests over price hikes.

Mulki however said the government would continue talks with unions representing state and private sector workers about the law and would leave it up to lawmakers to decide on what to do with the draft. (Reuters)