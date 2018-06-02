Wizkid makes history at the 02 Arena, President Buhari signs the #NotTooYoungToRun bill with exceptions and other stories that drove conversation this week

These are the top ten stories that drove conversation this week.

The Federal Government said that the tax base of the country now had 19 million taxpayers, noting that the taxes stood at about N1.17 trillion in the first quarter of 2018.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this at a press conference to mark the third anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying that the whistle-blowing policy had yielded the recovery of N13.8 billion from tax evaders as well as N7.8 billion, $378 million and £27,800 in recovery from public officials.

Mohammed also said that “the Buhari administration has extended more than N1.9 trillion to state governments to enable them to meet their salary and pension obligations. The support has come in the form of budget support facility, Paris Club refunds and infrastructure loans.”

Nigerian singer, Wizkid made history with his sold-out performance at the AfroRepublik concert which held at the 20,000 capacity 02 arena.

With the feat, Wizkid became the first Africa-based artiste to perform at the arena.

Moments after his performance, Wizkid granted an interview to top UK DJ Tim Westwood where he spoke about the just-concluded show as well as his forthcoming album which he revealed is titled Made In Lagos.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it is capable of handling its staff salaries and other operational costs without financial contributions from the Federal Government.

The Registrar of the board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Benin, adding that it stopped receiving capital votes from the government since the inception of the current leadership of Oloyede, as it generates enough funds that take care of all its needs.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti has criticised former President Goodluck Jonathan over his comments at the weekend flyover launch in Ado-Ekiti.

In a statement, APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun berated the former president for describing the N800 million flyover built by Governor Ayodele Fayose at the whopping cost of N17 billion as the best of its type in Nigeria, adding that was a slap on the faces of Ekiti people and reasonable Nigerians in general.

The party also accused Jonathan of affront, hypocrisy and dishonesty in his call on President Buhari to ensure credible election in the Ekiti July 14 governorship poll after unleashing a horrendous electoral heist on Ekiti people in 2014.

President Buhari has appealed to all Nigerians to support the Federal Government in its resolve to ensure the 2019 elections are peaceful.

President Buhari who disclosed this in a national broadcast on the occasion of the Democracy day celebration urged citizens to “conduct themselves, their wards and constituencies with the utmost sense of fairness, justice and peaceful co-existence in order for the country to have a credible, hitch-free election and a violence-free process”.

He also announced that he will be signing the Not Too Young To Run bill.

Read the full speech here.

President Buhari signed the Not Too Young To Run bill into law on Thursday at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, barely two days after his Democracy Day Address.

Although the age limits for Senators and Governors was not reduced, as originally proposed by the sponsors of the Bill.

Under the new law, eligible age for aspirants for members of the State Houses of Assembly was reduced from 30 to 25 years; the Federal House of Representatives was reduced from 30 to 25 years, and the Office of the President was lowered from 40 to 35 years.

While signing the bill he said: “I am confident each one of you will transform Nigeria in your own way – whether through media, agricultural enterprise, economists, engineers, or as lawmakers in your States or at Federal levels, or as State Governors – and even someday, as President. Why not?

“But please, can I ask you to postpone your campaigns till after the 2019 elections”.

Two Catholic priests were reportedly beaten up, while another was shot in the leg, at the Sacred Heart Minor Seminary in Jalingo, Taraba in an attack by suspected herdsmen.

According to Punch, the Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey said this was confirmed by the rector of the institution.

He said, “Please, pray for us. Our minor seminary in Jalingo has just been attacked by Fulani men; some students are injured, some cars destroyed, two priests beaten up and one shot in the leg. They are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre.”

The herdsmen were said to be unhappy with security men in the seminary for trying to prevent them from grazing their cattle on the premises of the institution.

The Federal Government has said that the payment of a new national minimum wage will not materialise by the end of September as envisaged.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Abuja, pointing out that the September date was just a date to conclude negotiation on minimum wage, as it has to be tabled before the National Council of State before an executive bill is sent to the National Assembly on the issue.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) condemned the development.

Speaking in Abuja, NLC President Ayuba Wabba said: “Nigerian workers were shocked by statements credited to the Minister of Labour and Employment; Dr Chris Ngige,” maintaining that it was “not only provocative; but also insensitive especially in the face of the excruciating suffering being endured by Nigerian workers particularly as occasioned by the increase in the cost of living.”

“The minister’s stance is also at variance with the declaration made by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo when he represented Mr President at this year’s May Day celebrations,” he added.

A former Governor of Taraba, Reverend Jolly Nyame, was sentenced to a 14-year imprisonment for criminal breach of trust by misappropriating the sum of N1.64 billion.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Gudu, Abuja, who read the judgment for a period of about four hours sentenced Nyame to various terms of imprisonment with the highest being 14 years for offences bordering on criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation, taking valuable thing without consideration and receiving gratification as a public officer.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

British-Nigerian actor, Chiwetel Ejiofor who is known for his roles in “12 years a Slave” and “Doctor Strange,” joins Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning to add more talent to the Disney live-action adaptation.

Maleficent II picks up a few years after the original film and, according to Comic Book, will focus on the complex relationship between Maleficent and the eventual Queen. New alliances will be formed and new adversaries will be also be introduced.

Robert Lindsay has also joined the cast.

Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has released a 25-man list ahead of FIFA’s deadline of June 4, 2018.

The players selected are: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu, Elderson Echiejile and Tyronne Ebuehi.

Midfielders John Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Joel Obi and Mikel Agu also made the team list.

Others include Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon Nwankwo.