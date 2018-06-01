Today’s Noisemakers: Ben Murray-Bruce, Demo Pumpin, Tonto Dikeh, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1.  Dammy

Adekunle does not play in his songs. His words (lyrics) resound in your mind. They draw up emotions, call to action. All you have to do is listen.

2. DJ Kam

Don’t waste time on this:

You work hard and one person or a group decide to block it with negative stuff. Block all that sh**.

3. Ben Murray-Bruce

The thing is that this man is a Senator of the Federal Republic oo. Why did he not propose it before Nike came and took the ‘opportunity’?

Always complaining after the deed has been done. Is that common sense?

Anyway, still on the jersey:

4. Umeh

las las we will all buy it. N40k no be beans oo!

5. Princess Ife

What is this one saying? Which research or survey proves this?

The thing is, we come out on social media and give unproven facts and are happy when these claptraps are retweeted.

It is not fair to say anything that has not been proven. *crying*…

6. Demo Pumpin

Thanks to everyone that made this possible… it’s a really long list so I won’t just tag anybody so that I don’t leave anybody out. As to those who are saying why is she surprised after 10 years( I actually don’t owe anyone any explanation for our peculiar love story). But just understand that love happens to people in different ways, meanwhile 10 years is nothing compared to forever. And I think Staying 10 years and doing the needful is way better than doing 1 year each with 10 different girls 🤷🏽‍♂️. Temitope @temi_t.talabi don’t worry about the naysayers I gat you now and forever. I promise to do eternity with you so help me God🙏🏾. Video credit – @renaissancemankunle Song -Assurance #assurance cc @davidoofficial

A post shared by demo pumpin (@demo_pumpin) on

Awwwww….

This is one “peculiar love story”.

7. Synapse

#ThisIsNigeria

8. Tonto Dikeh

*Good morning beautiful people of God,(ROR) TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR LIFE _*Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof (Proverbs 18:21).*_ Did you know that as a child of God what becomes of your life is entirely up to you? If you’re waiting on God to do anything about your life, your wait will be in vain, because He already did all that’s required for you to have an excellent, glorious, and triumphant life. The works were finished from the foundation of the world (Hebrews 4:3 NKJV). All you have to do now is enjoy your life: enjoy everything that the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ provided for you. 2 Peter 1:3 says, _*“According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness….”*_ Notice the tenses; this isn’t a promise but a forgone conclusion; it’s happened already: you’ve been given everything you require for the transcendent life. Knowing how to make all that already belongs to you in Christ—all He’s made you and has done for you a vital reality in your life—has been the missing link. You may not know it, but every time you speak, you shape your life and future to either synchronize with God’s divine provisions and destiny for you, or to be at variance with it. You are today, what you said years ago. That means you’re fully responsible for your life and future; they’re in your hands. What becomes of you in life is the result of your tongue-work. Stop talking about your problems; rather, declare your glorious life in Christ. Declare how you want things to be, in line with the Word. Don’t wait for anyone to do it for you; by your own words, chart your course. Take charge of your life. Acts 2:17 says, _*“And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy….”*_ Prophesy about your life, and about your future. Prophesy to your bone, to your body, to your skin, to your blood, to your finances, job, business, academics, etc. Don’t wait for the world or circum

A post shared by KING-Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) on

This one deep gan oo!

But take this home: “…That means you’re fully responsible for your life and future; they’re in your hands. What becomes of you in life is the result of your tongue-work“.

