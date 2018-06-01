Today’s Noisemakers: Ben Murray-Bruce, Demo Pumpin, Tonto Dikeh, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Dammy

Everybody says don't change,but I will I grow

I'm scared to do the things I want,but people don't know…I wanted the fame and I no know say the thing go hard ooo.some days I want to runaway, I no go lie ooo.

THIS IS DEEEEEPP!!!!😭😭😭 @adekunleGOLD#About30 #Fame — modifieddammygirl🌷 (@Thatdammygirl) June 1, 2018

Adekunle does not play in his songs. His words (lyrics) resound in your mind. They draw up emotions, call to action. All you have to do is listen.

2. DJ Kam

Don’t waste time on this:

Block out ALL negative — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) June 1, 2018

You work hard and one person or a group decide to block it with negative stuff. Block all that sh**.

3. Ben Murray-Bruce

Just imagine if those 3 million Nigerian Super Eagles jerseys were made by a firm in Aba rather than @Nike. Aba tailors have the capacity to produce them. We just lost an opportunity to infuse at least $100 million into the Nigerian economy and provide jobs for our youths. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 1, 2018

The thing is that this man is a Senator of the Federal Republic oo. Why did he not propose it before Nike came and took the ‘opportunity’?

Always complaining after the deed has been done. Is that common sense?

Anyway, still on the jersey:

I hope the players don't let us down with the huge hype that came with this fantastic jersey from Nike. So many non Nigerians will be rooting for the Super eagles. I'm positive. We will shine in Russia 🔥 — WOLE OJO 🇳 🇬 (@SirWoley) June 1, 2018

4. Umeh

Those who can afford to buy the Origin Nigerian Jersey from Nike store will. Those who'll buy the less expensive original 😁 will. And those of us that will wait till it comes out in Okirika will. Moral lesson: We all will. — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) June 1, 2018

las las we will all buy it. N40k no be beans oo!

5. Princess Ife

We all know that both genders cheat but at the same time, it’s a known fact that men are the greatest cheaters of all time. They cheat for flimsy reasons actually. The rate of infidelity in men is higher than in women. They know this but still want to argue. 😒😒 #NoDragMyGender pic.twitter.com/hmhZtDArsz — Princess Ife❤️ (@ife_luv12) June 1, 2018

What is this one saying? Which research or survey proves this?

The thing is, we come out on social media and give unproven facts and are happy when these claptraps are retweeted.

It is not fair to say anything that has not been proven. *crying*…

6. Demo Pumpin

Awwwww….

This is one “peculiar love story”.

7. Synapse

So there was this time my phone got stolen in a computer village luckily for me I found it but had to buy it back. The thief sold it immediately 😂 — #DontYouEverStopLovingMe (@I_am_synapse) June 1, 2018

#ThisIsNigeria

8. Tonto Dikeh

This one deep gan oo!

But take this home: “…That means you’re fully responsible for your life and future; they’re in your hands. What becomes of you in life is the result of your tongue-work“.