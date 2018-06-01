Today’s Noisemakers: Ben Murray-Bruce, Demo Pumpin, Tonto Dikeh, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Dammy
Everybody says don't change,but I will I grow
I'm scared to do the things I want,but people don't know…I wanted the fame and I no know say the thing go hard ooo.some days I want to runaway, I no go lie ooo.
THIS IS DEEEEEPP!!!!😭😭😭 @adekunleGOLD#About30 #Fame
— modifieddammygirl🌷 (@Thatdammygirl) June 1, 2018
Adekunle does not play in his songs. His words (lyrics) resound in your mind. They draw up emotions, call to action. All you have to do is listen.
2. DJ Kam
Don’t waste time on this:
Block out ALL negative
— DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) June 1, 2018
You work hard and one person or a group decide to block it with negative stuff. Block all that sh**.
3. Ben Murray-Bruce
Just imagine if those 3 million Nigerian Super Eagles jerseys were made by a firm in Aba rather than @Nike. Aba tailors have the capacity to produce them. We just lost an opportunity to infuse at least $100 million into the Nigerian economy and provide jobs for our youths.
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 1, 2018
The thing is that this man is a Senator of the Federal Republic oo. Why did he not propose it before Nike came and took the ‘opportunity’?
Always complaining after the deed has been done. Is that common sense?
Anyway, still on the jersey:
I hope the players don't let us down with the huge hype that came with this fantastic jersey from Nike. So many non Nigerians will be rooting for the Super eagles.
I'm positive. We will shine in Russia 🔥
— WOLE OJO 🇳 🇬 (@SirWoley) June 1, 2018
4. Umeh
Those who can afford to buy the Origin Nigerian Jersey from Nike store will.
Those who'll buy the less expensive original 😁 will.
And those of us that will wait till it comes out in Okirika will.
Moral lesson: We all will.
— Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) June 1, 2018
las las we will all buy it. N40k no be beans oo!
5. Princess Ife
We all know that both genders cheat but at the same time, it’s a known fact that men are the greatest cheaters of all time. They cheat for flimsy reasons actually. The rate of infidelity in men is higher than in women. They know this but still want to argue. 😒😒 #NoDragMyGender pic.twitter.com/hmhZtDArsz
— Princess Ife❤️ (@ife_luv12) June 1, 2018
What is this one saying? Which research or survey proves this?
The thing is, we come out on social media and give unproven facts and are happy when these claptraps are retweeted.
It is not fair to say anything that has not been proven. *crying*…
6. Demo Pumpin
Thanks to everyone that made this possible… it’s a really long list so I won’t just tag anybody so that I don’t leave anybody out. As to those who are saying why is she surprised after 10 years( I actually don’t owe anyone any explanation for our peculiar love story). But just understand that love happens to people in different ways, meanwhile 10 years is nothing compared to forever. And I think Staying 10 years and doing the needful is way better than doing 1 year each with 10 different girls 🤷🏽♂️. Temitope @temi_t.talabi don’t worry about the naysayers I gat you now and forever. I promise to do eternity with you so help me God🙏🏾. Video credit – @renaissancemankunle Song -Assurance #assurance cc @davidoofficial
Awwwww….
This is one “peculiar love story”.
7. Synapse
So there was this time my phone got stolen in a computer village luckily for me I found it but had to buy it back. The thief sold it immediately 😂
— #DontYouEverStopLovingMe (@I_am_synapse) June 1, 2018
#ThisIsNigeria
8. Tonto Dikeh
*Good morning beautiful people of God,(ROR) TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR LIFE _*Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof (Proverbs 18:21).*_ Did you know that as a child of God what becomes of your life is entirely up to you? If you’re waiting on God to do anything about your life, your wait will be in vain, because He already did all that’s required for you to have an excellent, glorious, and triumphant life. The works were finished from the foundation of the world (Hebrews 4:3 NKJV). All you have to do now is enjoy your life: enjoy everything that the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ provided for you. 2 Peter 1:3 says, _*“According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness….”*_ Notice the tenses; this isn’t a promise but a forgone conclusion; it’s happened already: you’ve been given everything you require for the transcendent life. Knowing how to make all that already belongs to you in Christ—all He’s made you and has done for you a vital reality in your life—has been the missing link. You may not know it, but every time you speak, you shape your life and future to either synchronize with God’s divine provisions and destiny for you, or to be at variance with it. You are today, what you said years ago. That means you’re fully responsible for your life and future; they’re in your hands. What becomes of you in life is the result of your tongue-work. Stop talking about your problems; rather, declare your glorious life in Christ. Declare how you want things to be, in line with the Word. Don’t wait for anyone to do it for you; by your own words, chart your course. Take charge of your life. Acts 2:17 says, _*“And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy….”*_ Prophesy about your life, and about your future. Prophesy to your bone, to your body, to your skin, to your blood, to your finances, job, business, academics, etc. Don’t wait for the world or circum
This one deep gan oo!
But take this home: “…That means you’re fully responsible for your life and future; they’re in your hands. What becomes of you in life is the result of your tongue-work“.