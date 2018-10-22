The Big 5: Labour to embark on nationwide strike November 6; Amid fear of being ousted as chairman, Oshiomhole speaks | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Organised labour has scheduled Tuesday, October 30, for a nationwide mass protest against what it described as the government’s unwillingness to implement a new minimum wage for workers and has equally threatened to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike on November 6.

In a statement jointly signed by the leaders of the three unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the United Labour Congress of Nigeria (ULC), they accused the Federal Government of deliberately refusing to forward the resolutions of the tripartite committee, adding that after series of negotiations, the committee had reached a consensus for a minimum wage of N30,000 but the Federal Government has failed to take further necessary actions.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that conservatives within the ruling party are ganging up to pass a vote of no-confidence in him.

In a statement released on Sunday by his Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, Oshiomhole said his crime is his refusal to allow continued impunity and circumvention of due process being perpetuated in some states, adding that he was not surprised by the gang up, as he never had the illusion that the process of reforming the party was going to be an easy on one.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has listed a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, and 21 others as witnesses in the prosecution of its case against former Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Fayose is accused of benefitting from N4.65billion slush funds allocated by the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) during the Goodluck Jonathan Administration as the anti-graft agency filed an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering against him, adding that the former Governor was allegedly allocated ₦6.5 billion from the funds.

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Sunday warned politicians in the country to desist from using her name to spread falsehood and further their political objectives.

In a statement issued by her spokesman, Paul Nwabuikwu, while calling on Nigerians to “ignore these mischievous antics by political peddlers of fiction,” it stressed that “Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is very capable of speaking for herself if and when she wants to and does not need the help of anyone to do that.”

“In this political season of forged and fake news, we urge the media and the public to crosscheck the authenticity of any quotations, articles, audios and videos attributed to Dr Okonjo-Iweala before giving them credence or going public with them,” the statement read.

Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said Nigeria’s corruption problem will be solved, if the people put aside the culture of hypocrisy and speak truth to those in power, just as he urged Nigerians to acquaint themselves with history.

Speaking on Sunday at a Thanksgiving service in Abuja, Bakare said reason the country is experiencing internal hostilities across was because certain individuals felt superior to the rest of the people, berating religious leaders who he said on their visit to Aso Villa, seek photo opportunity with the President rather than speak truth to those in power.

“There is so much corruption in this country. But show me a country in the world which has no corruption. What is the solution? We are the answer to the dilemma of Nigeria but we keep playing church. We are the reason Nigeria is the way it is. You and I are responsible.”

And stories from around the world:

Saudi Arabia on Sunday called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate a “huge and grave mistake,” but sought to shield its powerful crown prince from the widening crisis, saying Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware. (Reuters)

Fewer than 24 hours after calling the Saudi report on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi”credible”, the US president has walked back that statement, saying that there had been “deception” and “lies”.

The US congressional leadership has also called for sanctions and an end to arms sales to Saudi Arabia. (Al Jazeera)

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev who signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with President Reagan in 1987, has questioned the plan’s intelligence of US President Trump to withdraw from a key Cold War nuclear weapons treaty, describing it as a reversal of efforts to achieve nuclear disarmament. (BBC)

British Prime Minister, Theresa May will tell parliament on Monday that Brexit negotiations are “95 percent” complete but that she cannot accept the European Union’s Northern Ireland border proposals — as she faces down an increasingly mutinous faction within her own party. (AFP)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday offered a rare national apology, only the second since 2008, to victims of institutional child sexual abuse and their families, bringing some survivors to tears. (Reuters)