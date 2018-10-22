“I am coming back to Biafra” “I will bring hell with me” | Here’s what Nnamdi Kanu said on his ‘return’

Following his first public appearance in Jerusalem on Friday since September 14, 2017, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Sunday delivered a world press conference, from Jerusalem, Israel.

In his first public statement, aired live on the ‘Radio Biafra’ Facebook page, Kanu who is facing charges of treasonable felony at the Federal High Court in Abuja, since October 2015 when he was arrested in Lagos, amongst other things said Nigeria will not be the same again if he returns to the federal high court in Abuja where he was standing trial before he left the country.

Narrating how he escaped from the country on September 14 when the Nigerian Army invaded his house, despite the fact that his Nigerian and British passports had been seized by the court, Kanu said the intelligence arm of the Biafra group prevented the military from getting hold of him.

“Two jets were hovering over and they stormed the compound and I sustained several injuries and in the process of trying to defend me, 28 men fell.”

“IPOB Military intelligent evacuated me from my compound when the Army attacked me, I am in Israel and the efficiency of MOSAD will be replicated in Biafra,” he said.

Below are excerpts from the broadcast:

The IPOB Leader in his broadcast appreciated a number of leaders, attributing his survival to the State of Israel who he claimed supported his group.

“We thank Isreal for all the contributions they made to IPOB. I owe my survival to the State of Israel.”

“I thank Donald Trump and the government of Israel who stood by IPOB in our time of need, I thank Prof Ben Nwabueze who stood by me.

“I want to send my solidarity to Ayodele Fayose and assure him that Biafra will stand by him in this hour of need, we will have a special place for him in Biafra, I thank all my sureties that stood by me, my unavailability was forced on me,” he said.

Speaking on the case in court which granted him bail in April 2017, after 18 months in detention by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja,with stringent conditions most of which he has flouted, Kanu said:

“The (Nigerian) Army killed my dog Jack and few other people in my compound, I am sorry for what my sureties are passing through but I want to assure them that they will have a special place in Biafra. I shall not be honouring the Court.

The notion that I jumped bail is a fallacy in Law, I did not jump bail, on the 14th of September 2017 they came to kill me, they know if I go to court Nigeria will burn and I was forced to leave, I did not jump bail.

“Nigeria can not jail me. I will fight till the last day. Binta Nyanko court failed to ask the Nigerian Army why they invaded my home. Nigerian court is a Kangaroo court. I did not jump bail, I left because the court failed to protect.

“I am not a Nigerian. I already renounced Nigeria in 2015. I am a Biafran of British Nationality. I cannot be tried by a court I do not recognise. I do not recognise Nigeria. I can only come to the court with UN supervision.”

“Going forward, there must be guarantee from the international community so that this case can proceed and I will prove once and for all that there is something fundamentally wrong with the brains of those that rule Nigeria,” he said.

“The sole purpose of that evil dance was to kill me and members of my family. They didn’t want me to go to Abuja because they didn’t have any case against me. They were afraid they would be disgraced before the world. They decided to eliminate me instead. They know if I go to court, that very country will not be the same again.

“I am Nnamdi Kanu, no mortal flesh can kill me. They have not given birth to that very person. Since they didn’t want me to come to court, I shall come back to Biafra land. There is nobody who can accuse IPOB of engaging in any form of lawlessness. I am in Israel.

“This same court that granted me bail stood by and watched as the army disobeyed a court order. The army in contempt of court came to kill me. I was in my home preparing to go to Abuja for my case when they came to kill me. They even killed Jack, our dog. They killed my cousin, Adaku and 28 others. The notion that I jumped bail is a fallacy, a lie and a deceit. It is untenable in law.”

On the 2019 elections, he said:

“IPOB will not take part in any election until we get a referendum and this is not negotiable, we will achieve this by every necessary means.

Without a referendum, nothing will happen in Nigeria. IPOB will not participate in any election and that position will never change.”

“I am coming back to Biafra land soon and I will bring hell with me, the way it has never been seen before,” he stressed.