The Late 5: El-Rufai imposes 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis; Atiku will give SGF slot to South West – Gbenga Daniel | More stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

Following security breaches in some part of Kaduna, a statement has been issued by the Senior Special Assistant to governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan Sunday, declaring a 24-hour curfew in the state capital and its environs.

The statement stated that the state government took the decision as a result of the outbreak of violence in some parts of the state on Sunday and maintained that the government is on top of the situation.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has deployed the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7 to lead Police special investigation team following an incident which left 55 people dead.

The Special team comprises four Units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) specially trained Anti Riot Policemen, Counter Terrorism Unit, Conventional Policemen, Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), detachment of EOD, and Police K9.

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, are among the dignitaries expected to attend the unveiling of former President Goodluck Jonathan‘s new book – My Transition Hours – on November 20, in Abuja.

Buhari will be the special guest of honour, Obasanjo, the chairman of the event while Abubakar has been invited as special guest.

Director General, Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, former governor Gbenga Daniel says the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) will go to the South-west if Abubakar wins the presidency.

Daniel said, “We need to understand that the candidate has control over who becomes his running mate during the election and who becomes the SGF if he wins.

“The decisions on major offices are being given serious consideration and no zone or region will be marginalised.”

As reported by Tribune, there is a plot in the Lagos chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to sack Governor Akinwunmi Ambode before the expiration of term on May 29, 2018.

The report says the plot is being pushed by the elite in the party but being sold to the rank and file as a last-minute solution to the feared defeat of the party in next year’s governorship election.

President Buhari has sent a condolence message to the family of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Idris Kutigi, who died on Saturday in London.

“President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Kutigi family on the passing of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), the Honourable Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, GCON.

“President Buhari also commiserates with members of the judiciary and legal profession, the government and people of Niger State on the death of the eminent jurist, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1992 and named as Chief Justice in 2007,” Buhari’s said in a press statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

And stories from around the world…

Saudi Arabia‘s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Fox News’ Bret Baier Sunday, that the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was “a rogue operation” and “a terrible mistake,” but argued that the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi will survive once an investigation is concluded.

“The Trump administration is considering narrowly defining gender as a biological, immutable condition determined by genitalia at birth, the most drastic move yet in a governmentwide effort to roll back recognition and protections of transgender people under federal civil rights law,” the N.Y. Times‘ Erica Green, Katie Benner and Robert Pear report.

As reported by Axios,”[T]he Department of Health and Human Services is spearheading an effort to establish a legal definition of sex under Title IX, the federal civil rights law that bans gender discrimination in education programs that receive government financial assistance.”

At least 22 people have been killed and 171 others injured after a train derailed in Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan.

The train was travelling between the cities of Shulin and Taitung when it derailed Sunday, on a coastal line reportedly popular with tourists.

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the US is pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia.

“Russia has violated the agreement. They’ve been violating it for many years,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One to leave Nevada following a campaign rally.

Congolese rebels have killed 13 civilians and abducted a dozen children in an area at the centre of the latest deadly Ebola outbreak.

The violence has threatened to force the suspension of crucial virus containment efforts in the northeastern city of Beni.