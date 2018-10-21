The Big 5: Nigerian Army warms up for another Python Dance; APC reacts to Shehu Sani’s exit from ruling party | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

There are indications that the Nigerian Army would carry out another round of Operation Python Dance in the South-East, anytime soon, in what it described as a necessity to combat any form of kidnapping and armed robbery as the end of the year neared.

Director of Defence Information, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brig. Gen John Agim, who stated this in an interview with Sunday Punch said the exercise was necessary since there were clearer indications that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has resurfaced from his hideout, adding that the sudden appearance of Kanu in public, has proven that the military did not manhandle or assault him as was being widely alleged.

“We are going to have another operation this year. It is to ensure that we don’t allow what happens in the North-East to happen again,” he said. “Our responsibility is to ensure that there is peace and security in the South-East region and that is the essence of Operation Python Dance.”

Former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande has said successive military governments in the country between 1966 and 1999 were the architects of the current lopsided political structure in the country, which he said were created solely for selfish reasons rather than through any scientific political reasoning.

The former Osun Governor who stated this in a lecture on “Devolution of Powers and National Restructuring” in the United States of America, added that the effects of those decisions on the country and the citizens now necessitate a restructuring.

“Constitutional amendments or not, Nigerians have begun to see themselves as belonging to geo-political zones-Northwest, Northeast, Northcentral, Southwest, Southeast and South-south,” Akande explained.

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has learned of media reports regarding the resignation of one of its senators, Shehu Sani.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu over the weekend, the party said it was relating all the facts before taking an appropriate action.

“We received the news of the alleged defection of Senator Shehu Sani through media reports. The party leadership will relate with all the facts concerning the reported defection and react appropriately in due course,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest communal violence in Kasuwan Magani in Kaduna State which claimed 55 lives.

As contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said the frequent resort to bloodshed by Nigerians over misunderstandings that can be resolved peacefully, is worrisome.

According to the President, “No culture and religion support the disregard for the sanctity of life,” adding that “peaceful coexistence is necessary for the progress of any society and its wellbeing.”

Organised Labour in Ondo are on course for a showdown with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who allegedly walked out on them at a meeting to deliberate on his administration’s alleged diversion of the N20.9b Paris Club debt refund for the payment of their salary and pension arrears.

The leadership of the NLC, Trade Union Congress and the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC) who addressed newsmen in Akure, said the governor had kept them waiting for over four hours at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the venue of the meeting, adding that they might down tools this week after briefing the entire workforce on the governor’s treatment to them.

“Though, we are meeting to know the next line of action, we will communicate to our workers. It’s unexpected of a person who occupies a sensitive office to walk out on workers. We are major stakeholders but governor has made a great mistake,” the JNC chairman stated