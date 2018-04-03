The Big 5: Obasanjo advises Nigerians not to vote ‘failure’ in 2019, Donald Trump asks judge to order private arbitration in Stormy Daniels case and other top stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

The Commissioner for Information in Abia, John Okiyi has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa fever at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Umuahia.

Okiyi said, “Abia Government is aware of the reported outbreak of Lassa fever at FMC, Umuahia.

“The State Ministry of Health is working with the authorities of FMC to ensure full containment of the disease“.

This deadly disease has continued to spread across the country and the government is doing more or less nothing about it.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has advised Nigerians not to vote for a ‘failed government’ in 2019 – referring to the APC and the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Obasanjo said it will be foolhardy to reinforce failure by re-electing the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Buhari in 2019.

Speaking during a visit to Ogun by New Nigeria 2019 Group led by Chima Anyaso, the convener, and Moses Siasia, the co-convener, Obasanjo also condemned his former party, asking Nigerians not to accept the opposition’s party recent apology.

In reaction, the Presidency said it will join issues with Obasanjo over his comments.

The Secretary to the Government of Ebonyi, Benard Odoh Monday, resigned his position.

In his resignation letter, Odoh accused the government, led by David Umahi, of not doing enough to improve the lives of the people and to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

He also alleged that the Ebonyi civil service has been greatly and deliberately neglected.

The former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been invited by the EFCC to explain how $250 million of the $500 million recovered from the late Sani Abacha family was withdrawn without appropriation.

The money was released to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The Nigerian Army has extended the Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba by two months to rid the state of militants and other criminal elements.

The Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu explained in a statement, that the extension became necessary to further consolidate on the gains achieved so far in the state.

And… stories from around the world.

The US Justice Department is set to impose quotas on immigration judges in an attempt to get cases processed faster, US media report.

Judges will be told to get through at least 700 cases a year to be given a satisfactory rating.

An estimated 600,000 people are waiting to have their immigration cases heard in US courts.

The White House has criticised China after it imposed tariffs against the US – in retaliation.

In its statement, the White House accused Beijing of “distorting global markets“.

US President Donald Trump seeks ruling to put dispute over non-disclosure agreement before arbitrators, instead of a jury.

Trump has asked a federal judge to order private arbitration in a case brought by adult film actor, Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had an affair with him.

Criminologists have said that youth workers are ill-equipped to prevent online arguments by pupils and gangs escalating to violence.

According to The Guardian, experts have suggested that youth workers be given training sessions on the link between social media and violence – amid warnings that gangs are using social media sites to taunt each other.

Donald Trump declared as “dead” a program that protects immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children and pressed Congress to pass legislation to secure the US border with Mexico.