The Big 5: Sanwo-Olu signs executive order on refuse, traffic management; EFCC to arraign JAMB official who claimed snake swallowed N35m | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

Sanwo-Olu signs executive order on refuse, traffic management

New governor of Lagos Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed an executive order to address issues of traffic control, potholes and sanitation in the state. According to a statement issued by Toro Oladapo, director, public affairs in the state ministry of information, “the order is to also ensure the attainment of zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and construction of structures on drainage points and setbacks”.

Surrender yourselves to EFCC as I did, Fayose tells Amosun, Okorocha

Former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, has encouraged the immediate past governors of Ogun and Imo states, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha, respectively, to surrender themselves to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Fayose gave this advice on Thursday  in the wake of the rumours about the alleged arrest of Okorocha and his wife, Nkechi, by the anti-graft agency.

EFCC to arraign JAMB official who claimed snake swallowed N35m 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is set to arraign an official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Philomina Chieshe, over the missing N35m in her custody, which she said was swallowed by a snake in Makurdi, Benue.

The EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, in a statement, said Chieshe would be arraigned on Friday alongside five other defendants before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

Buhari declines assent to maritime varsity bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to a bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), passed by the national assembly.

Furthermore, Buhari declined assent to the institute of chartered biochemist and molecular biologist bill 2019. The president’s decision to decline assent to the two bills were contained in two separate letters read by Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Thursday.

Industrial Court orders reinstatement of Gwarzo, suspended SEC DG

The Industrial Court has ordered the reinstatement of Mounir Gwarzo, suspended director general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The court also ordered that the federal government pay him all entitlements.

In his judgement, Sanusi Kado, justice of the industrial court, held that the minister of finance, named as the second defendant in the suit lacked the power to suspend the claimant.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo May 30, 2019

The Late 5: Court of Appeal sacks Ned Nwoko as PDP senator-elect; EFCC debunks arrest of former Gov Okorocha | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Court of Appeal sacks Ned Nwoko as PDP senator-elect  The Court of ...

Alexander Onukwue May 30, 2019

YNaija Presents: The 100 most influential people in Nigerian Politics

Editor’s Note: As part of YNaija’s commitment to contributing to the National discussion on politics and its place in furthering ...

Bernard Dayo May 30, 2019

Naira Marley granted bail for N2m and here’s how Marlians have been reacting to the news on Twitter

According to widely circulating reports, beleaguered singer Naira Marley has been been granted bail in the sum of N2m, who ...

Bernard Dayo May 30, 2019

Nigerians on Twitter are remembering fallen heroes and persecution of the Igbos on #BiafraRemembranceDay

The Nigerian Civil War still remains one of the darkest times in Nigeria’s history, which started from July 6, 1967 ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 30, 2019

Chelsea condemns London rivals to Europa league next season

Chelsea Football Club of England has emerged the 2018/2019 UEFA Europa League Champions, hammering their London rivals, Arsenal to lift the coveted ...

Bernard Dayo May 30, 2019

The Big 5: Oyo can’t afford N30,000 minimum wage – Makinde; Singapore’s Supreme Court frees Nigerian on death row | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Oyo can’t afford N30,000 minimum wage – Makinde Seyi Makinde, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail