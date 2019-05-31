The Big 5: Sanwo-Olu signs executive order on refuse, traffic management; EFCC to arraign JAMB official who claimed snake swallowed N35m | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

Sanwo-Olu signs executive order on refuse, traffic management

New governor of Lagos Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed an executive order to address issues of traffic control, potholes and sanitation in the state. According to a statement issued by Toro Oladapo, director, public affairs in the state ministry of information, “the order is to also ensure the attainment of zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and construction of structures on drainage points and setbacks”.

Surrender yourselves to EFCC as I did, Fayose tells Amosun, Okorocha

Former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, has encouraged the immediate past governors of Ogun and Imo states, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha, respectively, to surrender themselves to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Fayose gave this advice on Thursday in the wake of the rumours about the alleged arrest of Okorocha and his wife, Nkechi, by the anti-graft agency.

EFCC to arraign JAMB official who claimed snake swallowed N35m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is set to arraign an official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Philomina Chieshe, over the missing N35m in her custody, which she said was swallowed by a snake in Makurdi, Benue.

The EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, in a statement, said Chieshe would be arraigned on Friday alongside five other defendants before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

Buhari declines assent to maritime varsity bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to a bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), passed by the national assembly.

Furthermore, Buhari declined assent to the institute of chartered biochemist and molecular biologist bill 2019. The president’s decision to decline assent to the two bills were contained in two separate letters read by Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Thursday.

Industrial Court orders reinstatement of Gwarzo, suspended SEC DG

The Industrial Court has ordered the reinstatement of Mounir Gwarzo, suspended director general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The court also ordered that the federal government pay him all entitlements.

In his judgement, Sanusi Kado, justice of the industrial court, held that the minister of finance, named as the second defendant in the suit lacked the power to suspend the claimant.