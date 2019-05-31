Betty Irahbor , Adaku Ufere Awoonor and Emily Wale Koya set to speak at the XWAC Africa 2019 Development Summit

Registration lines are now open for participants who are interested to attend the fourth edition of XWACAFRICA 2019 DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT.

The summit is aimed at empowering and providing tangible guidelines to participants on how to develop themselves, start their businesses, and kick start their careers.

Leaving them with principles they need to apply to sustain and enhance their growth and development hereby accessing leadership in any sector or industry they find themselves.

Speakers for the Summit are:

Africa foremost Media Mogul; Betty Irahbor – Publisher, Genevieve Magazine, Founder the Pink Ball foundation and Author, Dust to Dew.

Energy, Gender and Development Attorney; Adaku Ufere Awoonor.

Certified Personal Brand Strategist, New Media Consultant, & Founder, School of Personal branding; Emily Wale Koya.

These speakers will be demystifying our theme “ACCESSING LEADERSHIP” in ways you will be most grateful you attended the summit.

Date : Friday 26th, July 2019.

Time: 10 am Prompt.

Venue: Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa , Dr Isert Road, North Ridge, Accra-Ghana.

Fee: 250 GHC.

To register send NAME, PHONE NUMBER, ADDRESS and OCCUPATION to [email protected].

Benefits of Registering

– Certificate of Participation.

– Summit Goody Bag with Gift Items.

– Lunch Is Served.

– Opportunity to Get a Free 4 Weeks Mentorship Session and More.

– Feature On the Urban Woman Business Directory.

For more details follow us on Instagram: @xwac_africa

 

 

 

