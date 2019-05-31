Peak Milk commences breakfast culture agenda; serves breakfast in key cities across Nigeria

Peak Milk, Nigeria’s supreme dairy brand has begun a crusade on the importance of a healthy breakfast – and why it is the ideal tool enabling your day to start and end well. The campaign is aimed at creating a counterculture through series of experiential and media-led activities which reinforces the breakfast custom.

As a part of awareness campaign and build up to 2019 World Milk Day on the 1st of June, the flagship product from dairy giant, FrieslandCampina WAMCO stormed key cities in Lagos, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Abuja, and Oyo states, where children were surprised and served with sumptuous breakfast banquets during the Children’s Day parades across the country.

In a statement to the media about the campaign, Marketing Manager for Peak Milk, Maureen Ifada said, “A lot of working-class Nigerians do not bother about having breakfast and most of those who do often do not find the time. Therefore, in our steadfastness to supporting Nigerians to be unstoppable, our brand is committed to cultivating a breakfast tradition which sets the tone of your day, from start to finish.”

Also, as a tribute to the local dairy farmers whose raw milk is purchased and used in the production of Peak Milk, executives from FrieslandCampina WAMCO and Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) visited and served breakfast to dairy farmers and pastoralists in Iseyin and neighbouring communities in Oyo state. Being pioneers of the Dairy Development Programme (DDP) in Nigeria, the Peak Brand prides itself as a product being sourced through an initiative which emphasises gender inclusion and is significantly improving food and nutrition security in the country.

According to Ifada, by choosing a balanced breakfast, people can get off to the right start and fill-in the gaps likely to be missing in their diet. “Milk is a perfect breakfast complement, as it remains one of the richest natural sources of vitamins and minerals; enhancing growth and development of mental and physical performance. So, enjoy a Peak breakfast today – your guaranteed enabler to start well and end well,” Ifada concluded.